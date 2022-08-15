One year ago the Biden administration oversaw a disastrous and tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Drew Holden kicks off a “how it started/how it’s going” three-fer today with this shot and chaser about the Biden administration’s hope for a Taliban “desire for legitimacy” on the world stage vs. how it has played out:

So much for Jen Psaki last year reminding the Taliban that “the world is watching.”

Schools and jobs are again restricted for women. Music has been banned, and beards are mandatory for men. A year into Taliban rule, Afghanistan has seemed to hurtle backward in time. https://t.co/VuwngXT2vX — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 15, 2022

Clearly the Taliban didn’t care that “the world is watching.”

But they were seeking legitimacy, Drew! pic.twitter.com/VxAKT473QK — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 15, 2022

And then there’s the issue of American citizens left behind in Afghanistan. At the time of the withdrawal, President Biden and the State Department put that number at around 100-200. This is from August of last year:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there were between 100 and 200 American citizens who “wanted to leave” Afghanistan but remained in the country. Biden confirmed that estimate on Tuesday and said the U.S. and others would continue to work to evacuate people out of Afghanistan. “For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline,” the president said. “We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out.”

One year later, we now know that was another lie:

NEW: One year after the Afghanistan pullout, more than 800 U.S. citizens have been evacuated from the country since U.S. troops withdrew last August, showing that hundreds more Americans were left behind than previously known. w/ @laraseligman @alexbwardhttps://t.co/15bENP1Mxl — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 14, 2022

From Politico:

The U.S. government has evacuated more than 800 American citizens from Afghanistan since the Taliban swept to power and U.S. troops officially left the country last August, according to data provided by House GOP investigators and the State Department. The figure, which hasn’t been previously reported, highlights the ongoing nature of the efforts to make contact with and ultimately evacuate hundreds of Americans who were unable to leave Afghanistan as the U.S. military rapidly withdrew from the country last summer. The data also underscores that hundreds more Americans were left behind in Afghanistan than was previously known.

Here’s the third “this didn’t age well” example on this topic. One year ago last month President Biden offered up this assurance:

One year ago today, President Biden told the American people the Taliban would not take over Afghanistan after he ordered the removal of U.S. troops. pic.twitter.com/FiG5pWsyey — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) July 8, 2022

And you know how that turned out.

The Taliban marked a year in power today, but celebrations were muted as Afghanistan struggles with rising poverty, drought, malnutrition and fading hope among women that they will have a decisive role in the country's future https://t.co/Jrfsz5y017 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 15, 2022

We’re live in Kabul, Afghanistan as the Taliban parades through the streets. More reporting on the price civilians are paying, coming up. pic.twitter.com/6ZrJA9Mg9A — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 15, 2022

On top of that Biden abandoned billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment that’s now in Taliban hands. It’s no wonder the White House is keeping Biden inaccessible today (but that’s not unusual):

Joe Biden has no events scheduled for tomorrow, which is the one year anniversary of Afghanistan falling to the Taliban and the U.S. embassy being evacuated. Biden will spend the day at the beach. pic.twitter.com/1eRpXU6SCW — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) August 15, 2022

***

Related:

For some reason people are doubting Biden’s story about how many times he’s been to Afghanistan & Iraq

Erick Erickson makes compelling case that Joe Biden’s plummeting popularity is ultimately ‘all because of Afghanistan’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!