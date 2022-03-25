When Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President of the United States in the last presidential election, he stood poised to usher in a new American Golden Age. After four years of Donald Trump, this country needed to turn things around. And Joe Biden was the best man for the job.

Well, it’s March 22, and President Biden has managed not only to turn this country around, but to take it backwards. And thanks to his bold leadership, he’s had the same effect on other countries. Talk about getting around!

Anyway, while most Democratic politicians and members of the Biden administration — including the president himself — have consistently maintained that Joe Biden is doing a fantastic job in the White House, significant swaths of the American public disagree. At least if recent poll numbers are anything to go by.

Donald Trump was the worst POTUS in history and it wasn’t even close and he was worse than Hitler and his one term in office was nothing short of a reign of terror. And yet, Americans seem even more disillusioned and upset with Joe Biden. What’s up with that? Well, Erick Erickson has some thoughts for your (and Democrats’) consideration:

Or, at the very least, it exposed the public to Joe Biden’s true nature and to the fact that he’s in way over his head.

Exactly.

More from Erickson:

Donald Trump was rightly called out for his hubris and quickness to blame others when things went wrong. Just a little over a year into his presidency, Joe Biden arguably makes Donald Trump look humble and contrite.

