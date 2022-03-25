When Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President of the United States in the last presidential election, he stood poised to usher in a new American Golden Age. After four years of Donald Trump, this country needed to turn things around. And Joe Biden was the best man for the job.

Well, it’s March 22, and President Biden has managed not only to turn this country around, but to take it backwards. And thanks to his bold leadership, he’s had the same effect on other countries. Talk about getting around!

Anyway, while most Democratic politicians and members of the Biden administration — including the president himself — have consistently maintained that Joe Biden is doing a fantastic job in the White House, significant swaths of the American public disagree. At least if recent poll numbers are anything to go by.

Donald Trump was the worst POTUS in history and it wasn’t even close and he was worse than Hitler and his one term in office was nothing short of a reign of terror. And yet, Americans seem even more disillusioned and upset with Joe Biden. What’s up with that? Well, Erick Erickson has some thoughts for your (and Democrats’) consideration:

A majority of Americans think Biden hasn't been aggressive enough about Ukraine — not a plurality, but a majority. This is all because of Afghanistan. Now, follow along here. No one thinks about Afghanistan directly when they see this stuff or bare store shelves. But… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 25, 2022

The withdrawal from Afghanistan caused the public to flip on Biden from competent to incompetent. When the public thinks the President is competent, they see him do something good and think "he did good." — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 25, 2022

When they see the President do something good and they think he is incompetent, the public thinks, "He did good, but I bet that incompetent SOB could do better." — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 25, 2022

Afghanistan really is the defining moment of this presidency that lingers through every other aspect of his presidency because it caused the public to decide he is not competent or really even empathetic. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 25, 2022

Or, at the very least, it exposed the public to Joe Biden’s true nature and to the fact that he’s in way over his head.

He was elected on the premises of competence and empathy and Afghanistan showed he has neither. https://t.co/O71oTRUCZ0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2022

Exactly.

More from Erickson:

So now they see empty store shelves, inflation, gas prices, war, etc. and they all attribute it to his incompetence, a perception that did not exist until Afghanistan. You can even see the perception take hold. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 25, 2022

That cross-over happened because of the Afghanistan withdrawal and now plagues this president. But he cannot and will not admit he got it wrong. pic.twitter.com/9Lj04n6lds — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 25, 2022

Donald Trump was rightly called out for his hubris and quickness to blame others when things went wrong. Just a little over a year into his presidency, Joe Biden arguably makes Donald Trump look humble and contrite.

