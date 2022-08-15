In case you missed it, the Inflation Reduction Act won’t actually do anything to reduce inflation (but it did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night). It’s OK for the MSM to acknowledge that now, but for some reason, Democratic politicians still can’t bring themselves to admit it to the public.

That’s why Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin responded to a question about what specific parts of the bill would reduce inflation by asking for a different question:

"What parts of the bill do you think will put to work on [lowering inflation] specifically?" Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin: "Next question." pic.twitter.com/88O5sWNgJP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2022

“Next question.”

“next question” …translation “none of it” — YourWorstNightmare (@MulherinStephen) August 15, 2022

Of course none of it.

What a complete joke! — DIANA L PERSING (@persing_l) August 15, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act, or Jamie Raskin? Ah, right. Both. They’re both complete jokes.

No, he won’t answer. There’s a difference. Raskin knows there’s a difference, just like he knows that the Inflation Reduction Act won’t fix inflation but instead will exacerbate a bunch of existing problems and create a bunch more new ones.

It’s like Fight Club, they don’t want to talk about it — Jeremy Raglin (@coolmarketing01) August 15, 2022

Anything to avoid admitting the truth.

I guess “next question” is the best way to resist the temptation to outright lie, right @RepRaskin? https://t.co/1XEld7wuSZ — NeverFakeNewsBill 🇺🇸 (@BillofRight7) August 15, 2022

Heh. Maybe there’s something to that. Can’t give a BS answer if you refuse to answer the question, right?

This is a no go👇 https://t.co/6pTRXFEslQ — MrsPinky🇺🇸 Nicole Pinkston|Author (@MRSpinkston85) August 15, 2022

LOL Nobody wants credit for what will come from this.https://t.co/HnSobM7IOf — Justin Edwards (@WolvesWin2022) August 15, 2022

Would you? The Inflation Reduction Act is gonna be an unmitigated disaster. Raskin, like other Dems, doesn’t want his own filthy hands to get any dirtier than they already are.

That makes it even more important that you remember who ultimately owns it.

Vote them all out.

***

***

