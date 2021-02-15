On Saturday, the Senate acquitted former President Trump again.

However, the lead impeachment manager for the House Democrats, Rep. Jamie Raskin, said the effort was not only a success, but a “dramatic success”:

It was such a successful effort that we wouldn’t be surprised to see the House Democrats try it a third time at some point.

It was such a “success” that the Democrat team ended up quickly caving on having witnesses just to get it all over with.

