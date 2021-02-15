On Saturday, the Senate acquitted former President Trump again.

However, the lead impeachment manager for the House Democrats, Rep. Jamie Raskin, said the effort was not only a success, but a “dramatic success”:

NEW: House Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin calls impeachment a "dramatic success," states that we "successfully prosecuted" Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/IhU4E3bVPW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2021

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Raskin calls impeachment trial a “dramatic success in historical terms,” noting that it was the most bipartisan impeachment conviction vote in American history. https://t.co/WSI7dRsyss — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 15, 2021

It was such a successful effort that we wouldn’t be surprised to see the House Democrats try it a third time at some point.

Just like the Chiefs successfully defended their Super Bowl title — Phil E.Phan 🇺🇸 (@PhilEPhan) February 16, 2021

This is like Patrick Mahomes celebrating the UNDER https://t.co/UxQNOvb2GN — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) February 16, 2021

Awarding himself a participation trophy. — Archer (@Rehcra14) February 16, 2021

It was such a “success” that the Democrat team ended up quickly caving on having witnesses just to get it all over with.