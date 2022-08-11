As you may remember, yesterday, President Joe Biden informed Americans that “our economy had 0% inflation in the month of July.”

This came as huge news to millions of Americans, particularly in light of the also-huge news that inflation in July went up 8.5% over last year.

We’re not sure what the Biden administration’s endgame is, exactly, as gaslighting millions of Americans who are hyper-aware of the fact that costs for both luxuries and basic goods and services have only increased under Joe Biden’s leadership seems like not the best political strategy, particularly heading into the midterm elections.

But for what it’s worth, Matt Yglesias thinks that if you notice things like the fact that Joe Biden is lying to you, it’s you who’s the problem:

Wow, Matt. You sure taught us a lesson!

Matt Yglesias: Guy who doesn’t know that a slower rate of growth than we had a month ago is not a decrease.

Matt thinks that big words are enough to hide the fact that he’s wrong. Who wants to tell him?

It’s not nothing, Matt. And conservatives aren’t the ones making fools of themselves.

Bless his heart. Would you just bless it?!

Whiny moron, heal thyself.

Karine Jean-Pierre’s got competition for sure.

Wethinks the not-so-gentleman doth project too much.

Who’s the toddler in this scenario, Matt? Is it Noam Blum, who understands that Joe Biden — and his administration — are actively trying to deceive and gaslight Americans who have watched their savings go down and their costs of living skyrocket? Or is it you, who is most definitely defending Joe Biden’s semantic games in order to protect an administration that has been lying to the public since Day One?

Why, indeed?

Yep.

