Axios breathlessly reported earlier today that the national average price for a gallon of regular gas has plummeted to a miniscule $3.990, which is officially below the “psychological barrier of $4.”

That’s great and all, but just imagine how much lower the national average price for a gallon of regular gas could be if nobody needed gas anymore because everyone is zipping around in electric vehicles! According to climate-conscious Democratic Sen. Ed Markey, electric vehicles are the key to no longer having to worry about how you’re going to afford gas, whether it’s $3.990, $4.00, $5.00, or whatever the hell it currently costs in California:

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA): “There’s no reason you have to pay $4 or $5 for gasoline when you can have an all electric vehicle.”

pic.twitter.com/jQihSYdbQe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 11, 2022

It’s only costs 75 cents to operate an electric vehicle! You can drive all over the country for 75 cents! That’s chump change!

And make no mistake: Ed Markey thinks you’re all chumps.

My car budget is $6,000. https://t.co/04bjKODPQZ pic.twitter.com/uED56nLgyT — Stacking Things on Top of Other Things (@Stacking_Things) August 11, 2022

Out of touch elitists trot out the company line. Can’t afford $5 gas? Buy a $60,000 electric vehicle or stop driving. https://t.co/YG6YgKZsWu — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) August 11, 2022

That’s pretty much what he’s saying, yes.

Dem Senator Ed Markey: there’s no reason to pay for gas when you can get an electric vehicle. pic.twitter.com/cjm3SDIRWG pic.twitter.com/9TPrLTJDAS — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) August 11, 2022

Upper-class twits gonna upper-class twit.

Democrats continuing to trot out this line will not stop being hilarious. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 11, 2022

We feel like we already know if it’s gonna pay off for them, but let’s just wait and watch it unfold in real time.

Looks like the Dems have settled on their battle call for November https://t.co/998Q68VAXK — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) August 11, 2022

Have fun with that.

How are they this stupid https://t.co/HpwxRSL8PJ — Mav (@mav_432) August 11, 2022

Let’s just say they’ve had a lot of practice.

