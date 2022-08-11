Axios breathlessly reported earlier today that the national average price for a gallon of regular gas has plummeted to a miniscule $3.990, which is officially below the “psychological barrier of $4.”

That’s great and all, but just imagine how much lower the national average price for a gallon of regular gas could be if nobody needed gas anymore because everyone is zipping around in electric vehicles! According to climate-conscious Democratic Sen. Ed Markey, electric vehicles are the key to no longer having to worry about how you’re going to afford gas, whether it’s $3.990, $4.00, $5.00, or whatever the hell it currently costs in California:

It’s only costs 75 cents to operate an electric vehicle! You can drive all over the country for 75 cents! That’s chump change!

And make no mistake: Ed Markey thinks you’re all chumps.

That’s pretty much what he’s saying, yes.

Upper-class twits gonna upper-class twit.

We feel like we already know if it’s gonna pay off for them, but let’s just wait and watch it unfold in real time.

Have fun with that.

Let’s just say they’ve had a lot of practice.

