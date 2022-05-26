“Never let a crisis go to waste” really is the Democratic Party’s mantra. We can’t help but picture them salivating like rabid dogs every time there’s a mass shooting, because they know that, just like in previous cases, they can use a tragedy to line their pockets and wage rhetorical war on Republicans and conservatives.

And in the wake of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey is practically drowning in a sea of his own drool. Watching and listening to him here, it’s obvious that his focus isn’t mourning the devastating loss of life, but dancing on graves in order to advance the full Democratic agenda:

Ed Markey uses the Texas shooting to.. attack the Supreme Court and push for court packing. If you're one of the people who wants Washington to "do something," on gun violence look at people like Ed Markey who want to shift the debate to every other political goal they have. pic.twitter.com/GumsYlR02y — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 26, 2022

Transcript:

“We have to take very seriously the threat, which an illegitimate, far-Right Supreme Court poses to gun safety in our country. We have to expand the Supreme Court to get back the two stolen seats that the Republicans and Donald Trump took from the American people, so that we can ensure that when we put gun safety laws on the books, they are not overridden by the Supreme Court of the United States.”

First of all:

Stolen seats? Is this disinformation? — Golf Dude (@little1569) May 26, 2022

Sure sounds like disinformation. Markey’s choice of words is deliberate and intended to mislead and fan the flames of left-wing outrage.

so in short… "we want to violate the constitution and need judges that will allow us to do so" https://t.co/O9KqyRpRUi — A Well-Armed Lamb (@shawn21jax) May 26, 2022

Ed Markey isn’t interested in preventing future mass shootings in schools or anywhere else. In fact, he believes it’s in the Democratic Party’s best interest for the violence to continue.

And if he’s got to undermine the Supreme Court and the Constitution in the process, well, so be it.

The termites all come out https://t.co/WuJe8CtvPi — tami (@tami33981) May 26, 2022

More like leeches. They’re drawn out by blood.

