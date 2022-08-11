Exciting news from Twitter this morning!

Have you been overwhelmed by anxiety and had difficulty sleeping due to the uncertainty of not knowing what Twitter would be doing to preserve election integrity leading up to and including the midterm elections? Well, Twitter has heard your cries and is taking action to ensure that everything goes smoothly, the way it’s supposed to.

JUST IN – Twitter announces steps "to protect" US midterm elections. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 11, 2022

Oh yes!

Starting today, we’ll begin enforcing the Civic Integrity Policy in context of the US 2022 midterms. https://t.co/zRnUfcUBoa — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 11, 2022

So, what, exactly, is the Civic Integrity Policy? Well, here’s more from Twitter:

As a key part of the Twitter Rules, since 2018, our Civic Integrity Policy has helped people find credible information during elections and other civic processes — including in the Philippines, Kenya, Australia, Brazil, and India – just this year.

Good thing the Civic Integrity Policy wasn’t around in 2016, right? Then they might’ve been expected to tackle Hillary Clinton and the legions of liberals who insisted that Donald Trump won the presidency because he stole the election! Weird that they didn’t go after Stacey Abrams, though, since it was the 2018 gubernatorial election she insisted had been stolen from her.

But we digress. Back to business:

Today, as we do ahead of other global elections, we’re activating enforcement of our Civic Integrity Policy for the 2022 US midterms. The Civic Integrity Policy covers the most common types of harmful misleading information about elections and civic events, such as: claims about how to participate in a civic process like how to vote, misleading content intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in the election, and misleading claims intended to undermine public confidence in an election – including false information about the outcome of the election. Tweets with this content may be labeled with links to credible information or helpful context, and Twitter will not recommend or amplify this content in areas of the product where Twitter makes recommendations. People on Twitter will see a prompt prior to liking or sharing labeled tweets, and in cases where there is potential for harm associated with the false or misleading claim, the Tweet may not be liked or shared to prevent the spread of the misleading information. Fake accounts that misrepresent affiliation to a candidate or elected official are prohibited under our existing Misleading & Deceptive Identities Policy — and we remain vigilant against potential coordinated manipulation efforts. And during this election period, and year-round, we continue to enforce our safety policies – including for conduct targeting election workers.

This means we’ll take action against misleading claims about the voting process, misleading content intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in the election, or misleading claims that may undermine public confidence in elections outcomes. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 11, 2022

Thank God for Twitter.

Learn more about what else we’ve been doing to address the US elections conversation here https://t.co/AfXLPXmV0q — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 11, 2022

“Conversation” implies that this is a two-way discussion. “US elections monologue” might’ve been a better word choice, given Twitter’s tendency overwhelmingly favor one particular side. For our own good, of course.

And because every year is an election year on Twitter, you can learn about our global elections approach at https://t.co/YXZ38fi0kM. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 11, 2022

Just in case you’re interested in better understanding why there’s about to be an uptick in conservative accounts getting suspended or banned.

yeah but what if I'm joking https://t.co/1P3uoatjHE — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) August 11, 2022

Twitter’s Civic Integrity Police will make the final call, thank you very much! And if your “joke” hurts the Democrats, expect to suffer the consequences.

Remember when Twitter wouldn’t allow you to tweet the @nypost link about Hunter’s laptop before the election? https://t.co/xWQWGFkEGk — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 11, 2022

Yes of course. How could we forget? The Hunter Biden laptop story could’ve done a lot of damage to Joe Biden before the 2020 presidential election, and Twitter needed to take action. Just like they will if things continue to go south for the Democrats.

Ahhhh they finna put their finger on the scales again https://t.co/gcHbShF3bB — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 11, 2022

"Starting today, we'll be putting our thumb on the scale to help elect Democrats." https://t.co/QnExcqlj8d — Bogey Carmichael (@the_heavy_stuff) August 11, 2022

Now that’s civic integrity.

So…banning facts or opinions that might hinder Democrats from winning? https://t.co/glpxbpgUvF — SarahLee (@sarailola) August 11, 2022

*offer only applies to anyone perceived to be on the right https://t.co/FjEBCPXqxX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2022

As always.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!