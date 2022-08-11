It’s honestly been fascinating to see how the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has turned the Left into huge fans of law enforcement. Of course, they’ve been hating on the Constitution since forever, so that’s nothing new. But the law enforcement thing! Wow!

Take former Missouri Democratic Senator — and current NBC News and MSNBC analyst — Claire McCaskill, who weighed in very early this morning on what’s going on with Donald Trump:

“Iron-clad rule.” You sure about that, Claire?

THIS … was a terrible tweet and Claire should’ve deleted it immediately after she sent it out (which she shouldn’t have done in the first place, because yikes).

We definitely wouldn’t’ve hit “send” on that. Of course we also never would’ve thought to type out such a stupid take.

And that protests about police brutality are rooted in guilt.

She used to be a U.S. Senator, you know!

Well, Claire’s a grandma, so she’s definitely old enough to remember the George Floyd protests.

Kinda makes you wonder how many innocent people prosecutor Claire McCaskill helped put away.

When it comes to Claire McCaskill, there should be no presumption of competence.

***

