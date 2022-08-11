It’s honestly been fascinating to see how the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has turned the Left into huge fans of law enforcement. Of course, they’ve been hating on the Constitution since forever, so that’s nothing new. But the law enforcement thing! Wow!
Take former Missouri Democratic Senator — and current NBC News and MSNBC analyst — Claire McCaskill, who weighed in very early this morning on what’s going on with Donald Trump:
I’ve personally prosecuted 100’s of cases and supervised prosecution of thousands. One iron clad rule: when the accused criminal had no defense he goes after the police.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 11, 2022
“Iron-clad rule.” You sure about that, Claire?
— Just Me Being Me (@LoriB0613) August 11, 2022
THIS … was a terrible tweet and Claire should’ve deleted it immediately after she sent it out (which she shouldn’t have done in the first place, because yikes).
She hit send https://t.co/MECnz8ee3k
— L – just L (@skis416) August 11, 2022
We definitely wouldn’t’ve hit “send” on that. Of course we also never would’ve thought to type out such a stupid take.
Claire McCaskill reminds us that police officers never act maliciously or make mistakes. https://t.co/jtY04cB9kT
— max (@MaxNordau) August 11, 2022
And that protests about police brutality are rooted in guilt.
LMAO does she even realize what she just typed? Maybe address this to Black Lives Matter? https://t.co/VmrTkAUBh0
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 11, 2022
is this about BLM?
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 11, 2022
Ahhh..don't you support BLM? https://t.co/HOMF9qfPjc
— Conservative Review (@CR) August 11, 2022
You realize this invalidates most of the BLM protests, right?
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2022
Soooooo….all the BLMers are guilty?
— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 11, 2022
So you basically just said that all the Black Lives Matter protested shootings were righteous. Congratulations on that one Claire
— commonsense (@commonsense258) August 11, 2022
She used to be a U.S. Senator, you know!
I'm old enough to remember the George Floyd protests.
— Rebecca – (@bazylitch) August 11, 2022
Well, Claire’s a grandma, so she’s definitely old enough to remember the George Floyd protests.
It’s like George Floyd never even happened. https://t.co/43UfFGdcvj
— Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) August 11, 2022
Kinda makes you wonder how many innocent people prosecutor Claire McCaskill helped put away.
GP Or maybe the police f*cked up (intentionally or otherwise) and violated the defendant's rights.
Good to see the former prosecutor admitting she operated from a position that everyone charged is guilty and is required to prove their innocence. https://t.co/Nhk9Jxv5kz
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 11, 2022
There's an "accused criminal"? Is this like North Korea where the "accused criminal" does not get to know the charge? Madam, you are an asshole. https://t.co/44px6ijXvl
— Henry Bolingbroke (@Broomblossem) August 11, 2022
“Accused criminal”
Real presumption of innocence 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/qHNw69pMAS
— VK (@vjeannek) August 11, 2022
When it comes to Claire McCaskill, there should be no presumption of competence.
Democrats broke Claire's "iron clad rule" when they attacked Comey for barely doing his job. Dems again broke Claire's Rule by calling for a nationwide defunding of the police.
According to Claire, her party is full of criminals who, like her, aren't very bright. https://t.co/uGcG61nZWQ pic.twitter.com/GgkNn85GWr
— Fractal Atlas (@FractalAtlas) August 11, 2022
