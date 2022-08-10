In case you missed it, earlier today, former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during his deposition with New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office:

JUST IN: Trump says he has pleaded the Fifth in his deposition with the New York State AG. "Under the advice of my counsel … I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 10, 2022

NEW: Former president Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during his deposition with ⁦@NewYorkStateAG⁩’s office pic.twitter.com/NQ0gUyCc4U — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 10, 2022

Former lead Trump impeachment counsel and federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman knows exactly what to make of that:

The Fifth Amendment ensures that people are not forced to incriminate themselves. But you don’t take the Fifth if you didn’t do anything wrong. https://t.co/xIKupKNMSo — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 10, 2022

Well, that’s certainly a take. It’s a terrible one, but it’s a take nonetheless. And we have no doubt it’s a take that he’s very proud of.

Now, it’s worth noting that a lot of liberals have been tweeting about Donald Trump’s past remarks on the Fifth Amendment:

Looks like Trump rekindled his on-again-off-again relationship with the Fifth Amendment today. Pics a 2017 story by @bykristinephttps://t.co/mZ6N17Hxvk pic.twitter.com/bdKrN1qEKi — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) August 10, 2022

Donald Trump on the Fifth Amendment: “The mob takes the Fifth.” “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment.” “Taking the Fifth, I think it’s disgraceful.” Donald Trump is currently pleading the Fifth. By his own logic, #TrumpIsGuilty pic.twitter.com/hiKKUTmo2K — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 10, 2022

Yeah? And? It was wrong and stupid when Donald Trump said it, and it’s wrong and stupid when Daniel Goldman says it.

Now that we’ve settled that, let’s get down to the business of smacking Goldman around, because as a lawyer, he should know better than Donald Trump how the law is supposed to work in this country.

This is incorrect. https://t.co/z8fWk0Jm6r — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 10, 2022

Please stop doing this. https://t.co/VlhVno8hfN — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 10, 2022

Daniel Goldman shouldn’t be anywhere near a courtroom.

lmao what? this from "Fmr Lead Counsel." https://t.co/D1OlbmkGuJ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 10, 2022

What a bizarre assertion from an attorney https://t.co/QS9tgQMwp9 — Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) August 10, 2022

The lawyer needs a law class. https://t.co/Q4MCL1VFbi https://t.co/tlKGlmaixt — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 10, 2022

I'm forgiving of this very common bad take when it's from laypeople, but this dude is a lawyer. I'm embarrassed for him. https://t.co/MgVz477W71 — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 10, 2022

You don’t say this if you’re a good, or even competent, lawyer. https://t.co/tyI4eKI6NW — Leon Wolf 🇺🇦 (@LeonHWolf) August 10, 2022

No, you most certainly do not.

Why do so many #resistance lawyers insist on playing dumb? https://t.co/kl91tOWwQF — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) August 10, 2022

Are we sure he’s only playing dumb, though?

This moron is running for Congress. Sigh. https://t.co/t8O9rJNenO — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 10, 2022

He wants to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District. What he’s got going for him is that, given the current crop of congressional Democrats, he’d fit right in.

Minorities often plead the Fifth because it’s their last line of defense, especially if they’ve been wrongly/unjustly targeted by law enforcement. Sounds like @danielsgoldman wants to do away with that. Sounds like he’s a racist. https://t.co/0Oxy50e7Uy — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) August 10, 2022

Maybe he is! It also sounds like he’s going to regret ever having tweeted this the next time a Democrat pleads the Fifth.

Easy and amply justified piece of retribution for the next R POTUS: pardon anyone prosecuted or investigated by these "legal resistance" vermin. https://t.co/3cTKFpMg6t — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 10, 2022

***

