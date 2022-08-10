In case you missed it, earlier today, former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during his deposition with New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office:

Former lead Trump impeachment counsel and federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman knows exactly what to make of that:

Well, that’s certainly a take. It’s a terrible one, but it’s a take nonetheless. And we have no doubt it’s a take that he’s very proud of.

Now, it’s worth noting that a lot of liberals have been tweeting about Donald Trump’s past remarks on the Fifth Amendment:

Yeah? And? It was wrong and stupid when Donald Trump said it, and it’s wrong and stupid when Daniel Goldman says it.

Now that we’ve settled that, let’s get down to the business of smacking Goldman around, because as a lawyer, he should know better than Donald Trump how the law is supposed to work in this country.

Daniel Goldman shouldn’t be anywhere near a courtroom.

No, you most certainly do not.

 

Are we sure he’s only playing dumb, though?

He wants to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District. What he’s got going for him is that, given the current crop of congressional Democrats, he’d fit right in.

Maybe he is! It also sounds like he’s going to regret ever having tweeted this the next time a Democrat pleads the Fifth.

