Last month, Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump passed away.

Ivana Trump — first wife of Donald Trump and mother of Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — has died at 73. pic.twitter.com/DgppoFA4Zr — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 14, 2022

Some particularly nasty ghouls, like Target toothbrush guy David Leavitt, took their reactive anti-Trump responses to an especially nasty low.

Ivana Trump "fell down some stairs" and died just like Epstein "killed himself."https://t.co/4u45J7iV4c — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 14, 2022

Now that nearly a month has passed since Ivana’s death, you might think that the ghouls would’ve moved on to just the usual Resistance garbage. And many of them have. But not Phil Ammann.

If the FBI is looking for missing #Trump documents, the first place I'd check: pic.twitter.com/5Sg2uyT39Y — Phil Ammann (@PhilAmmann) August 10, 2022

Good thing we screenshotted it before he tried to flush it down the memory hole, because it’s the photo that really makes it:

Classy AF, Phil.

Don’t mind me. I’m just here for the comments. pic.twitter.com/NWRIpLR5wP — Christian Brousseau (@TheBrousse) August 10, 2022

Here for the ratio pic.twitter.com/He0HYAjD0N — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 10, 2022

Alas, we weren’t able to capture the ratio in a screenshot. Suffice it to say, Phil took quite a beating — an extremely well deserved one.

This is really sad. What an awful thing to say. Shame on you — Nerd times infinity plus another infinity (@GH861516) August 10, 2022

Despicable 🤡 — shhhh took over his account 🤓 (@Telboywestgate) August 10, 2022

This is disgusting. Shame on you. — AnaM❤️🤍💙 (@chefanna) August 10, 2022

@PhilAmmann the internet lives forever you piece of trash pic.twitter.com/omIFXJoQWX — What it do 22 (@Whatitdo225) August 11, 2022

We’re guessing he didn’t delete his tweet because he was humbled, either; he just got tired of getting smacked around in public.

Classy Phil. I mean the bar was low but you really stuck the landing. — ThunderousApplause (@ThunderousAppl4) August 10, 2022

We absolutely agree with that assessment.

Holy 💩 you’re a ghoul pic.twitter.com/D3nLkhUmeU — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) August 10, 2022

Again… these people are ghouls. https://t.co/tsfevgYGPd — Will Upton (@wupton) August 10, 2022

Textbook.

Look dude. This is the biggest engagement that you’ll ever get on Twitter. Hope it was worth it. — RK Thompson (@ThompsonSpeaks) August 10, 2022

Was it, Phil?

You guys really manage to hit new lows every day. I admire the dedication. — ForeverABird (@ForTheBirds1521) August 10, 2022

Can’t wait to see what our pals on the Left will come up with next!

