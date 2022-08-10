As we told you, earlier today, President Joe Biden took to the podium in front of the entire country and boldly declared that “our economy had 0% inflation in the month of July.” That line was echoed shortly thereafter by his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. And of course his chief of staff Ron Klain has been retweeting hot liberal takes on our booming economy since this morning.

All of this seems like it would be ample fodder for a dedicated, competent fact-checking team to tackle. So, naturally, here’s iwhat WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler has been busying himself with lately:

NEW –> Fact-checking Trump’s new campaign-style video https://t.co/taF9hYgk32 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 10, 2022

Here’s the Donald Trump video to which Kessler is referring, by the way:

Trump posted this on Truth Social an hour ago. 👀 pic.twitter.com/n6tlfOmwG0 — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) August 9, 2022

Yes, definitely in need of a fact-check. Get Top. Men. on it immediately!

More from Kessler:

We’ve tried to be judicious about fact-checking Trump since he left the White House, but this seems like a good opportunity to scrutinize some of the claims he makes to audiences at his rallies. Here’s a line-by-line accounting of Trump’s statements of material fact, avoiding opinions, in the order in which they appear in the ad. The narration appears to come from a variety of speeches, spliced together to appear like a coherent argument. We assessed 18 statements — and found 89 percent were false or misleading.

Yes, let’s take a look at some of the “false” and “misleading” stuff, shall we?

We actually have a lot of reasons not to trust a Glenn Kessler/WaPo fact-check. But still, it’d be nice to see them at least pretend to be interested in Joe Biden’s lies about “0% inflation,” which aren’t misleading but rather straight-up false.

Joe Biden et al. have actually been feeding us straight-up false inflation stuff for quite a while now:

Fact check important stuff please https://t.co/ZM1pN9mQCY — name 🗯 (@godwinslaws) August 10, 2022

Come on, Glenn. Surely you can spare like 30 minutes out of your busy and important day to fact-check some of this stuff. And 30 minutes is generous, really. You could probably fact-check everything in like ten minutes, because everything the Biden administration tells us is a lie.

Ah so there still are fact checkers. They just don't know what year it is. https://t.co/NEWgJ3AANk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 10, 2022

Putting ‘crucial democracy-saving’ fact-checks behind a paywall is *chefs kiss* — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 10, 2022

Heh.

Working on anything in regards to "zero inflation" or is Trump going to take up the entire fact-checking day? https://t.co/qlle3tHcBL — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 10, 2022

They haven’t been able to quit Donald Trump up to this point … why should we expect that to change anytime soon?

So important. Nothing else going on at all. Hacks. — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) August 10, 2022

Of course, it’s possible that we’re getting a little bit ahead of ourselves. There’s still time for the Washington Post Fact Checker to tackle Joe Biden’s “0% inflation lie” sometime today.

Unfortunately, given the Washington Post Fact Checker’s rather predictable pattern of running interference for Joe Biden’s rather predictable pattern of lies, we won’t be holding our breath.

If the "fact-checkers" do get to this I can't wait to see how they manage to rule the claim "mostly true." https://t.co/iqMiMJlcaR — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 10, 2022

