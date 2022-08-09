Now that Democrats have finally succeeded in passing their massive, sweeping climate, health care, and tax bill — formerly known as the “Inflation Reduction Act” — the Washington Post can say with confidence that Joe Biden is on a hot streak.

Biden has had a remarkable stretch: Senate passage of health, climate + tax bill, the killing of al-Qaeda’s leader, other major bills. The challenge is to turn this into a pivot point, rather than a brief uptick. A look at the last 3 weeks, w/ @tylerpager https://t.co/9JMOekwOGH — Yasmeen Abutaleb (@yabutaleb7) August 9, 2022

Biden sat by the White House pool on Saturday, taking in the Washington heat and phoning senators as his long-stalled economic agenda was on the brink of passing. When it passed Sunday, it capped a remarkable three-week stretch for Biden w/ @yabutaleb7https://t.co/vd8rIeybHF — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 9, 2022

“A remarkable three-week stretch”!

And speaking of remarkable things, among the many Biden past and present associates who spoke with the Washington Post was Jen Psaki, who said something that was pretty — wait for it — remarkable:

Quote from former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki: “Sometimes the best things happen in the dark, away from the public.”https://t.co/BfGf18pvv8 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 9, 2022

Isn’t that remarkable? More from the Washington Post:

“One of the lessons learned — a big lesson learned — was that letting the negotiations with senators dominate the public conversation was a mistake, because it made it so that disagreements about minutiae became what the public consumed, instead of how pieces of legislation were going to impact people’s lives,” said Jen Psaki, Biden’s former White House press secretary. “Sometimes the best things happen in the dark, away from the public.”

Huh.

Actually, democracy thrives in darkness says Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/pseQb0cFxC — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 9, 2022

We see what you did there, Charlie. The Washington Post, of all outlets, the “Democracy Dies in Darkness” folks, using a quote from Jen Psaki praising lack of transparency in order to buttress their argument that Joe Biden’s on a hot streak … remarkable.

I always felt Wapo's slogan was a mission statement. — Hort Enanny 🇺🇸 (@hort_enanny) August 9, 2022

You could certainly be forgiven for thinking so.

They have no idea. They just can't see it. Completely clueless. https://t.co/stXj8crWrc — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 9, 2022

Imagine if a Republican staffer said this. Woo boy. https://t.co/RwQfMcSOI0 — Bob (@buckeyebob14) August 9, 2022

They’d probably get their house raided.

