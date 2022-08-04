Shaun King is threatening NY Post reporters — and their families — as payback for exposing the depths of his dirty grifting

Recently, the world was shocked (read: not really very shocked at all) to learn that Black Lives Matter activist and self-righteous blowhard Shaun King had spent $40,000 of his social justice PAC donors’ money to buy a prize show dog for his family (only to return it to the breeder later because it wasn’t a good fit for the King Clan).

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Post was among the outlets that covered this latest instance of Shaun King engaging in shady financial behavior, or shady behavior of any kind. And now, King is on a rampage. A one-man crusade to make New York Post journalists pay for further exposing him as the serial fraud that we’ve always known he is:

As revenge for NYPost investigations on his lavish spending & lakefront house purchase, Shaun King is targeting their journalists, asking for photos of their families & info on where they live. He deleted the first set of threats but has reposted new ones: https://t.co/lw1Gz1OzSf pic.twitter.com/ggtAoquXQc — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2022

Oh my.

Does anyone believe that “White supremacists” came to his home to terrify him? If anything, it’s BLM that has been harassing people not “White supremacists” https://t.co/PJWlAULB8c — Jeanette (@JeanetteDeFrias) August 4, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaun King is the kind of guy who’d call his own grandmother a white supremacist if he thought it could get him sympathy from donors.

Here’s the rest of King’s Instagram post, by the way:

Nice, huh? And there’s still more threats where those came from:

Shaun King has posted another threat against a NYPost reporter for reporting that he used his PAC to buy a $40k dog. King had earlier solicited photos of the reporter's family & asked for their addresses. He quickly deletes these posts before being banned. https://t.co/GuyDp3xGb9 pic.twitter.com/rP6TTelOaS — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2022

This is actually some pretty disturbing stuff from Shaun King. It’s totally in-line with the kind of person he is, of course, but still, it’s pretty crazy to see just how ruthless and vengeful he can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the reports that has Shaun King so infuriated that he is threatening the families of the reporters: https://t.co/oVudWF9BVMhttps://t.co/bCI40Xdi2I — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2022

.@shaunking has a sordid history separate from his lavish spending of donor money. In late 2018, he falsely accused a random white man of murdering a black girl named Jazmine Barnes. That man ended up killing himself. Barnes' killers were two black males. https://t.co/R4GH8E9Dro — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2022

And the last time we checked, King has never faced any real consequences for that. In fact, we’d go so far as to suggest that King isn’t sorry about any of it, and that he’d absolutely do it again if the chance arose.

I previously wrote about Shaun King's history of using his large social media following & celebrity influence to spread hoaxes. https://t.co/vieSNq51Sl — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaun King is not only not a good person, but he’s an outright unapologetically bad person. Evil, even.

***

Related:

New York Post: Activist Shaun King announces his new ‘private’ fashion line on Instagram