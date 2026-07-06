'Immigrant' Mahmoud Khalil’s Independence Day Wish Is Freedom and Justice for Everyone (But Jews)

Hamas-supporting grad student Mahmoud Khalil — who is still in the United States for reasons we can't comprehend — posted on the Fourth of July, wishing Americans a happy Independence Day. While the promise of opportunity, stability, prosperity, and justice hasn't held for him, he says he's going to continue to fight for it because he believes America can be what it promises. That's funny; we remember him fighting to keep Jewish students off of Columbia's campus.

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I came to America like so many immigrants before me, chasing opportunity, stability, prosperity, and justice. That promise hasn't held for me, yet I hold onto it still, fighting for my children and yours.



I fight because I believe America can be what it promises. That promise… — Mahmoud Khalil | محمود خليل (@mahmoudkhalel) July 4, 2026

The post continues:

… means nothing if it doesn't also mean freedom and justice for everyone. Happy Independence Day, America.

You were given freedom, and now justice is coming.

You’re a terrorist infiltrator who came here to destroy a country you hate. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 4, 2026

Get out of my country. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 5, 2026

You’re not American, and America is great despite you. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 4, 2026

You’re a barbarian and a supporter of terrorism. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass. — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 5, 2026

You're not an immigrant. You came on a student visa. Now leave. https://t.co/0xwpXguKhD — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 5, 2026

Get the fuck out, punk thug. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 6, 2026

You came to America to spread support for Islamic terrorism.



This is why you are being deported. — Lotz of Facts 🇺🇸 (@AgentLotz) July 4, 2026

You drip with entitlement and contempt for the generations of people whose lived history you demand the right to appropriate



If this country is to endure we need to keep people like you out — Reince Niebuhr is a burden on humanity 🇺🇸 🧊 🐶 (@ReinceNiebuhr) July 5, 2026

You came to create chaos.

And hopefully will be leaving soon. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 6, 2026

You deliberately omitted pertinent information from your permanent residency application and are therefore not entitled to remain in this country. But you will absolutely receive our promise of justice, including full due process, during your deportation for this fraud. — Dudley Snyder (@DudleyNYC) July 4, 2026

It was never a promise. It was a contract, and you didn’t live up to your end. — Tony Snark (@TonySnark777) July 5, 2026

You came to America to globalize the Intifada. — Lou Perez (@LouPerez) July 5, 2026

You're not an "immigrant". You're a terrorist-affiliated green card holder who lied on your application and violated the terms of your stay.



This country has enough problems. We don't need you bringing more problems. — Dani (@AngryLevantine) July 5, 2026

You’re not an immigrant. You came here expressly to act as a cancer and like a cancer you need to be removed. You’re also a vile antisemite and the United States loves our Jewish citizens.

God bless America! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Emma Hitchcock (@EmmaHitchcocked) July 4, 2026

You’re not an immigrant you asshole. You came on a student visa and immediately started trashing America. Fuck you and GTFO — Frmlykisro 🇺🇸 (@frmlykisro) July 5, 2026

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Our promise is to protect our citizens against terrorist organizations like Hamas who you sympathize with. Go to Gaza and help the Gazans. You’re clearly not here for the benefit or promise of the US. — Julie 🐊 (@aboutthescience) July 6, 2026

You're putting the best possible spin on your attitude towards America and it's still obviously parasitic and condescending. — BLANK (@Blank_User_1234) July 5, 2026

Let's all do our best to see if we can finally deport this loser before next Independence Day.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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