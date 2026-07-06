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'Immigrant' Mahmoud Khalil’s Independence Day Wish Is Freedom and Justice for Everyone (But Jews)

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

Hamas-supporting grad student Mahmoud Khalil — who is still in the United States for reasons we can't comprehend — posted on the Fourth of July, wishing Americans a happy Independence Day. While the promise of opportunity, stability, prosperity, and justice hasn't held for him, he says he's going to continue to fight for it because he believes America can be what it promises. That's funny; we remember him fighting to keep Jewish students off of Columbia's campus.

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The post continues:

… means nothing if it doesn't also mean freedom and justice for everyone. Happy Independence Day, America.

You were given freedom, and now justice is coming.

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Let's all do our best to see if we can finally deport this loser before next Independence Day.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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ANTISEMITISM COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HAMAS TERRORISM

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