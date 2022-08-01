It’s been a few months since we last checked in on Shaun King. A few months too many.

So let’s see what he’s been up to lately, shall we? Over to the Washington Free Beacon for the scoop:

NEW @FreeBeacon Shaun King's social justice PAC is going to the dogs. Literally. The PAC paid $40,000 to a dog breeder that sold King an award-winning mastiff as a family pet. https://t.co/tTyGWn6UQ2 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 1, 2022

Say it ain’t (Lhasa Ap)so!

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Grassroots Law PAC, which the progressive grifter founded to elect soft-on-crime local officials, paid roughly $40,000 since December to the California-based Potrero Performance Dogs, according to campaign finance disclosures. The payments are labeled for “contractor services,” making their purpose difficult to discern. But days after a $30,650 payment in February, King welcomed a “new member of the King family”: an award-winning mastiff bred by Potrero named Marz. King, who has been hounded for years by allegations of fraud, has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Grassroots Law. But the payments for a dog raises questions about whether the former Bernie Sanders surrogate is using PAC contributions the way donors intended. “This luxury dog expense may not be illegal for a PAC, but it shows little respect for King’s donors,” said Scott Walter, the president of Capital Research Center, which investigates left-wing groups. An heiress of the Hormel meatpacking empire is the PAC’s largest donor. Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz and his wife donated millions of dollars to Real Justice PAC, which King launched in 2018 and works closely with Grassroots Law.

Woof.

Just when I thought dog ownership was a relic of white supremacy. — Hoe-Style Takeover (@neutspec) August 1, 2022

It still can be. Remember, Shaun King is as white as a West Highland White Terrier. Maybe even whiter.

White privilege — pirkster (@pirkster_jax) August 1, 2022

Always trying to pull some kind of Shih-tzu.

So perfect. As if being a white guy pretending to be black isn't grift enough. https://t.co/GXapiyJrKF — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 1, 2022

And the worst part is that, according to the Free Beacon’s reporting, Marz is back with the breeder now. Shaun King spent all that donor money and now he doesn’t even have anything to show for it! That’s pretty ruff.

***

Related:

