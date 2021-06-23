Hey, look who’s trending today:

I will repeat my frequent piece of Twitter advice once more: it is never worth clicking to find out why "Shaun King" is trending. Just say no. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 23, 2021

Shaun King, you say? Well hello, old friend. It’s been a while.

I'm asking you to learn from my mistakes here, people. Let me be a 'scared straight' object lesson in what happens to a person's brain when you click on "Shaun King" to find out what's going on now. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 23, 2021

pic.twitter.com/drBjdAjbau — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 23, 2021

We respect your opinion, Jeff, but you’re wrong.

Agree to disagree. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2021

Same here. When Shaun King is the name on everyone’s lips, odds are that there’s a good reason.

So, what is it this time? What’d he do?

Samaria Rice posted this on Instagram yesterday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samaria Rice (@sam_i_am815)

Uh-oh …

Black Women repeatedly remind folks not to trust Shaun King. We bring out receipts longer than CVS. The response is always "but but but…. look what he did for XYZ!" Have you talked to XYZ? What do THEY say? Because the vast majority of folks Shaun says he helped say otherwise. — April (@ReignOfApril) June 23, 2021

Every few months #ShaunKing ends up back in the news for some nonsense and it’s just like—we cannot get this guy out of the paint. Black people have been trying for 6 years. It’s on white folks now. Y’all gotta get him out of the paint. I mean for crying out loud. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 23, 2021

Samaria Rice has had to witness the exploitation of her son’s death for others’ personal gain repeatedly. Shaun King is a narcissist, he reframes every event to make himself the protagonist in his mind. Her pain is valid and her words are powerful. Always love to Samaria Rice https://t.co/jL1suRbk7V — D a r i a n 🕊 (@daysabloom) June 23, 2021

Shaun King be having a hard time finding the words when people ask him to account for all the funds he’s collected on behalf of Black families but turns into Stephen King writing 10,000 word essays when it’s time to convince us that he’s Black. — Reid (@RVAReid) June 23, 2021

Sucks to be Shaun King right now. Sucks even more to be someone who got suckered by him despite all the red flags he’s been waving for years.

Shaun King has spent years making money by lying about his race and people are suddenly shocked that he’s lying about making money from the death of a child. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 23, 2021

Shaun King is not a good person.

Shaun King is trending again so a reminder that he once falsely accused a white man of killing a seven-year-old black girl and that man later committed suicide in prison.https://t.co/ff3ZkFxi1L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2021

We repeat: Shaun King is not a good person.

We’re going to see the crumbling of Shaun King’s grift within a year or two. pic.twitter.com/NW3OdrhNls — Mars, i fear (@MarsinCharge) June 23, 2021

We sincerely hope so.