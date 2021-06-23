Hey, look who’s trending today:

Shaun King, you say? Well hello, old friend. It’s been a while.

We respect your opinion, Jeff, but you’re wrong.

Trending

Same here. When Shaun King is the name on everyone’s lips, odds are that there’s a good reason.

So, what is it this time? What’d he do?

Samaria Rice posted this on Instagram yesterday:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samaria Rice (@sam_i_am815)

Uh-oh …

Sucks to be Shaun King right now. Sucks even more to be someone who got suckered by him despite all the red flags he’s been waving for years.

Shaun King is not a good person.

We repeat: Shaun King is not a good person.

We sincerely hope so.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Samaria RiceShaun KingTamir Rice