Normally, when there’s a virus that’s spreading, information can be a powerful weapon to fight it. People who are fully aware of what’s going on will be in the best position to help curb the spread. So what is it about monkeypox that’s different? What is it about monkeypox that makes information about it more dangerous than the affliction itself?

Right now, at least, monkeypox is overwhelmingly spreading among gay males. And for some reason, our government betters seem to think that there’s something inherently wrong with informing the public about that. Somehow, it’s “homophobic” or “bigoted” to try to warn gay males or sexually promiscuous individuals that they could be engaging in behavior that puts them at greater risk of contracting monkeypox.

It's grimly funny: The DC Dept of Health one-sheet says nothing to help people figure out if they're at disproportionate risk of monkeypox, but when it comes time to allocate scarce vaccine, suddenly the department can be frank about who actually needs it. https://t.co/Uwxw4gm9lR pic.twitter.com/KrHWkZldPn — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 4, 2022

You have to visit preventmonkeypox.dc.gov and scroll down to the bottom in order to see the eligibility criteria. That information can’t be found anywhere on the one-sheet. What are the odds that most people are actually going to visit the site and scroll all the way down? If we didn’t know any better, we might think that the D.C. Health Department were trying to withhold vital information from the public.

So many public health professionals think you are a big baby and they withhold information if they think you're going to misuse it, it's really maddening. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 4, 2022

Yes, I know that one-sheet is dated June, but it's nonetheless the current version that DC Health has on its website and linked from its (terribly formatted and tough to read) monkeypox landing page. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 4, 2022

The people most at-risk of infection are the people the government is trying to keep in the dark. And for what? So they can’t be accused of perpetuating homophobia? Last timed we checked, keeping gay people in the dark was a lot more homophobic and harmful to the gay community than making sure they’re as informed as possible about a disease that’s spreading among them.

The tip-toeing around this issue is kind of amazing. — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) August 4, 2022

Almost like politics is more important that keeping people safe… — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) August 4, 2022

30-something moms on Insta screening themselves for monkeypox symptoms & I'm like "ladies, unless there's a backstory we don't know, I think you're prolly okay." Public-health officials should tell people the truth. Treating everyone like they're at same level of risk is stupid. https://t.co/ArL6QU5Hng — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 4, 2022

And, no, not just for monkeypox. Not making risk distinctions for COVID was a huge mistake & caused a lot of unwarranted anxiety. 5-year-olds & 80-year-olds are worlds apart in risk, but kids still treated like they're at huge risk in, for instance, DC's public school system. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 4, 2022

When someone asks you why you find it difficult to maintain any faith in our government, just show them this. That should clear it right up for them.

