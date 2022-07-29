Earlier today, we told you about the Biden administration’s about-face on Donald Trump’s border wall. Well, technically NBC News told you about it first.

Biden administration authorizes completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma, where four wide gaps make it among the busiest corridors for illegal crossings. https://t.co/XUkmYOggev — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 29, 2022

What’s really interesting, though, is that before they told us that, NBC News told us something else that was very different:

Looks like NBC News did their very own little about-face on the border wall!

Quite the different framing here. pic.twitter.com/gAOWg6LIhL — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 29, 2022

What could have changed in the time between those two NBC News tweets?

"Sacred sites" lmfao — Joseph S. Farinet (@js_farinet) July 29, 2022

Why were ecosystems and sacred sites so perilously endangered when the wall was being built during Donald Trump’s presidency, but when Joe Biden orders the wall completed, it’s just straightforward business as usual?

These days, these sorts of shenanigans are what passes for journalism. On its face, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with NBC News’ tweet today about the Biden administration authorizing completion of the border wall. But when you compare it to how they covered the border wall under Donald Trump, it’s abundantly clear that they still have an agenda — an insanely dishonest one.

Breaking news: Modern mainstream journalism is an absolute joke.