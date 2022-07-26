Kamala Harris was in attendance at a roundtable discussion about issues like what the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision means for the future of disabled people in the United States who might need to have an abortion:

Kamala Harris' roundtable today starts with the moderator & a speaker introducing their pronouns pic.twitter.com/UZC48fIiIf — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 26, 2022

Because of course they introduced themselves with their pronouns.

Literally all of the guests at Kamala's event are introducing themselves by saying their pronouns and what they are wearing. Wtf lol. pic.twitter.com/8WCCPaHetu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

It gets even better. Which, depending on your definition of “better,” may mean worse:

VP: "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit." pic.twitter.com/gtBXTyHB4j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

Thank you for clearing that up, Kamala. If you hadn’t given us this information, we might’ve been really confused.

Why are they doing this lmfao. pic.twitter.com/VOSB5MAGZv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

This is literally the weirdest thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/0DZQOdHUPd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

It’s pretty weird, not gonna lie.

The what you’re wearing thing has become more and more common in the past couple years to help people who are visually impaired. Think of it like alt text on Twitter. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 26, 2022

For people asking about the the VP’s description of where she’s sitting and what she’s wearing… This has become more and more common in the past couple years to help people who are visually impaired. Think of it like alt text on Twitter. https://t.co/c9OOYLGpgs — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 26, 2022

Oh? Is she just worried about blind people?

My favorite part about these intros is how in the name of inclusion they insult people born blind with details — "blue" — that couldn't possibly be relevant to them. These rituals are for the people who utter them not the people who hear them. https://t.co/BDeai91xgP — Foster (@foster_type) July 26, 2022

Just showing concern for the disabled?

Guest a Kamala Harris' roundtable: "When disabled people get pregnant before overturning Roe, we are strongly pressured to abort … if disabled people aren't able to access abortion, this will happen at greater and more increased rates." pic.twitter.com/5Z7PCMknvI — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 26, 2022

Sounds like a hell of a roundtable.

Some juvenile nepotism hire running @RNCResearch mocked VPOTUS for identifying herself with descriptive characteristics to assist visually impaired individuals observing a meeting commemorating the Americans with Disabilities Act. Why? Because being a prick is soooo fun. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 26, 2022

Bradley’s just mad that he has no sense of humor and is not mentally capable of understanding why this whole scene is so ridiculous and cringeworthy.

They mocked it because it's incredibly stupid and you know it's incredibly stupid which is why I can guarantee you don't introduce yourself in your daily life by describing your outfit https://t.co/g3fUoHx9Ib — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 26, 2022

Although if Bradley would like to start introducing himself that way, he should feel free. We can never have too many reasons to laugh at him.

I cannot believe this is real. https://t.co/KfXyfSDpTs — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) July 26, 2022

Part of us — the part that can’t stand Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party — wishes it weren’t. But part of us — the part that enjoys pointing and laughing at liberals making asses of themselves — can’t help but enjoy it.

My name is Greg Price, my pronouns are Busch/Light, I am wearing black shorts and a white shirt stained with buffalo sauce from the wings I had for lunch. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

As a person who makes a living being silly, I think I can state quite clearly…

This is a very silly person. https://t.co/OSrYzCBxpi — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 26, 2022

The Biden administration is teeming with silly people. Or silly “pesons,” if ya nasty.

And they wonder why ordinary Americans think these people have lost their grip. https://t.co/TWwCSWNafl — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 26, 2022

No big mystery.

This is why the rest of the world laughs at us. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 26, 2022