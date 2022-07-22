In case you missed it, Tom Nichols wrote yet another self-righteous newsletter for The Atlantic about the GOP no longer being a party for principled people like Tom Nichols:

The emergence of my former party as a menace to democracy has made me rethink a lot of things, but honestly, I was rethinking some of them even before Trump. My @TheAtlantic newsletter today.https://t.co/77OWRa8XIt pic.twitter.com/h2TyhnKfis — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 21, 2022

What does it mean to be a conservative now? It means defending the most essential conservative values there are: The Constitution and the rule of law. My @TheAtlantic newsletter today.https://t.co/77OWRa8XIt pic.twitter.com/ChmGiatksT — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 21, 2022

He never runs out of ways to say the same damn thing. How does he do it?

Well, we have no doubt that not actually being conservative helps. And Donald Trump helps, of course. As long as Donald Trump is present either physically or in Tom’s mind, Tom will never run out of material.

Anyway, back to the substance of Nichols’ newsletter. Tom Nichols hopes that readers will recognize that he possesses the necessary amount of bravery required to do the kind of introspection that Tom Nichols is doing. And some readers are indeed impressed:

This is honest self reflection of a former Republican: https://t.co/zUKlk8nq9j — Rob Rodgers (@RobRodgersSE) July 21, 2022

It’s refreshing and inspiring to see someone publicly share how they’ve changed their mind over their life. https://t.co/knplcGMjKG — Landon Mascareñaz (@lmascarenaz) July 21, 2022

@RadioFreeTom Tom, I have had disagreements with many of your policy provisions before you left the GOP. However, I admire your introspection about those views and standing up to your former Party in support of the Constitution at high personal cost to yourself. https://t.co/BkcTzJhAes — Pete Leo (@peteonpleasant) July 21, 2022

But Tom’s introspection doesn’t come at a high personal cost to him so much as it pays off handsomely. He found far more success as a Principled Conservative™ ex-GOP #NeverTrump grifter than he ever did when he endorsed actual conservative stuff.

Tom, you wrote this thread just 4 years ago. https://t.co/OoFw4DNH2V — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 22, 2022

That Nichols’ thread is a long one, so we’ll just give you the TL;DR version: Conservatism isn’t perfect, but it’s the best option out there and is ultimately the best way forward.

Now, he can’t even bear to really call himself “conservative” anymore. He hasn’t been conservative in years, to be sure, but he’s apparently realized that he’s been successful enough into making liberals believe he’s principled that he doesn’t really even need to pretend anymore.

And let’s be clear: he’s pretty much ditching the pretense at this point.

Would that every public figure and/or pundit were willing to be this self-reflective and candid about such important issues. — Tᴏɴᴇᴘᴀɪɴᴛᴇʀ 𝑆𝑙𝑎𝑣𝑎 𝑈𝑘𝑟𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑖! (@tonepainter) July 21, 2022

And that right there is Tom Nichols pounding yet another nail into his — and the Resistance’s — coffin.

tom nichols literally created an echo chamber of friends to insulate him from political reality https://t.co/3YVbES3BsS — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) July 22, 2022

Every name he mentioned, including himself has enriched themselves in some way of Trump. Donald Trump is the best thing to happen to them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2022

Behold this marvel. He truly is the embodiment of the "I'll say whatever stupid shit it takes to keep drawing a paycheck" grifting hack. https://t.co/bYXfeKgUMr — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 22, 2022

This is the platonic ideal of shameless, not-even trying to be subtle now mail me the check, self-promoting opportunism. https://t.co/ukLRFmDkCB — Justin (@KeystoneObsrvr) July 22, 2022

Evergreen exit question:

But is Taiwan a country, Tom? — Ultra Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶🚜 (@shoveitjack) July 22, 2022

Don’t expect an Atlantic write-up on that from him anytime soon.

***

