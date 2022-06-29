It’s not exactly breaking news that Tom Nichols is a flaming piece of flaming human excrement these days, but it’s always worth showcasing the new and creative ways he finds to debase and disgrace himself.

Over the weekend, the bodies of more than 50 dead migrants were found in a truck in San Antonio, Texas. We know that liberals don’t even bat an eye when 50 people get shot over a weekend in Chicago, but since these are migrants we’re talking about, maybe they’d be at least a little upset.

In Tom Nichols’ case, though, he’s got better things to talk about. Like January 6. So when he saw that Fox News was discussing the migrants’ deaths yesterday instead of the January 6 committee hearings, he was pretty disgusted:

Meanwhile on Fox, it’s caravan time pic.twitter.com/dHl4holY20 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 28, 2022

“It’s caravan time.”

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy kindly stepped in to remind Tom about the aspects of “caravan time” that so many conservatives find disturbing:

“Two men have been charged in connection with the deaths of 51 migrants who were found in sweltering conditions in a semitruck in San Antonio, according to criminal complaints filed in US District Court for the Western District of Texas.”https://t.co/1dvBO5h9mj https://t.co/LxHRKpAisH — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 29, 2022

Naturally, Tom Nichols, having sacrificed his humanity at the altar of Resistance grift a long time ago, was unmoved:

I should’ve taken a better picture that includes the rest of the chyron blaming Joe Biden. But I always know when one of these guys has mentioned me from all the charming mouth breathers who show up in my feed. https://t.co/xANgY429dH — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 29, 2022

Re: “the rest of the chyron blaming Joe Biden” …

Biden was not blamed. pic.twitter.com/FGdwv64rlo — Captain Solo (@captainsolo53) June 29, 2022

OK, so Tom was lying about the chyron. Because of course he was.

That’s amazing. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 29, 2022

That’s typical Tom Nichols.

Tom tweeted “Meanwhile on Fox, it’s caravan time.” I shared a CNN story stating two men were charged in relation to the deaths of 51 migrants found in sweltering conditions in a semitruck in San Antonio. Tom responded talking about a chyron & mewling that I’m a mouth breather.🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/YbAECJASoq — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 29, 2022

As is so often the case, in the battle of Tom vs. Jerry, Jerry won. Handily.

But that doesn’t meant that Tom was finished getting his smug butt handed to him. How could he have been finished? He is a masochist, after all:

The sudden outpouring of right-wing empathy for migrants is really something to see. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 29, 2022

You wanna know what’s really really something to see? Tom Nichols getting hoisted even higher with his own petard:

I saw it. He's about honest about migrant smuggling deaths as he is about his position on Taiwan. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2022

Stephen Miller got the receipt ball rolling:

Tom what happened here? Besides who pays you. pic.twitter.com/nnKAoJHAKS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2022

Tom? Is this also my fault? pic.twitter.com/xwyXrH39Gn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2022

You want to explain why you were also pushing replacement theory or nah? https://t.co/2pd5OLoasJ pic.twitter.com/rlRLNe28Kr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2022

After that, it was a free for all. Dunleavy dug up a whole bunch of Nichols’ previous illegal immigration takes. Here are just a few of them:

@pinkbunny70 @Gus_802 I love the whole notion that immigration is just a matter of how many brilliant Indian engineers we should take. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 11, 2014

@Shoq Why bother doing immigration reform at all? Just enact rolling amnesties every 20 years. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 12, 2014

Composition matters too. RT @GenKnoxx: @delna_24 SOME amount of immigration (no idea how much) adds to a country; another leads to decline. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 15, 2014

@Gus_802 Will be fascinating if Democrats run on a unrestricted, walk-right-in platform of "olly olly oxen free" in November. #immigration — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 4, 2014

Calling illegal immigrants "undocumented" is like calling shoplifters "uncashiered customers." #immigration — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 4, 2014

@jbordeaux Oh, without doubt trying to use unlimited southern immigration to change the southwest over the course of coming decades, yes. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2014

And then there’s this one:

And there still are plenty — and we mean pa-lenty — more where all those came from.

How do you sleep at night? Seriously? Tom you used to be a completely different person. Money?

Body snatching? How does hating Trump turn you on every conservative ever? I would ask about a well check if it weren’t for the fact you don’t seem depressed. https://t.co/2Pnjb3X6cf — Jodi 🇺🇸 (@APLMom) June 29, 2022

No, Tom’s not depressed. He’s just a jerk. An opportunistic, intellectually dishonest, morally bankrupt jerk.

America’s Area Expert™ at being a piece of s**t.