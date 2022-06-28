In case you missed it, yesterday, the bodies of 46 migrants were discovered in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas.

Absolutely heartbreaking. And, sadly, not an uncommon occurrence at our southern border.

That’s actually a very fair point. If our borders were open in the truest sense of the word, migrants would have no need to sign themselves up to be smuggled into the U.S. in suffocating conditions. But our borders are also not closed. Not by a long shot.

Illegal immigration is a serious problem that has only grown exponentially worse under the Biden administration, and that’s due in no small part to the Biden administration’s refusal to acknowledge the gravity and severity of the problem.

To wit, this jaw-dropping statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

“The fact of the matter is the border is closed.”

May we get in on that, too?

That would actually be our immediate first question. Followed, of course, by “Isn’t it a little too early to be drinking so much?”

We can’t find a single person in the entire administration who has even the slightest shred of credibility. And believe us, we’ve tried. It’s a fool’s errand.

The fact of the matter is:

***

