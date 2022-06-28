In case you missed it, yesterday, the bodies of 46 migrants were discovered in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas.

Some 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans were identified among the people who were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio on Monday, Mexico’s foreign minister said. Follow updates. https://t.co/Mr9iZloeLo — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 28, 2022

Absolutely heartbreaking. And, sadly, not an uncommon occurrence at our southern border.

I am not an open-borders person, but isn't this (very common) criticism of "open borders" 180 degrees wrong? Isn't it our immigration restrictions (combined with imperfect enforcement) that led to this? https://t.co/BXCbDq45YW — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 28, 2022

That’s actually a very fair point. If our borders were open in the truest sense of the word, migrants would have no need to sign themselves up to be smuggled into the U.S. in suffocating conditions. But our borders are also not closed. Not by a long shot.

Illegal immigration is a serious problem that has only grown exponentially worse under the Biden administration, and that’s due in no small part to the Biden administration’s refusal to acknowledge the gravity and severity of the problem.

To wit, this jaw-dropping statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

“The fact of the matter is the border is closed,” says Karine Jean-Pierre in response to Republican criticism of Biden’s border security policies causing death of 46 migrants — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 28, 2022

“The fact of the matter is the border is closed.”

One brief follow-up, if I may… https://t.co/2VZJG8ApLf — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) June 28, 2022

May we get in on that, too?

That would actually be our immediate first question. Followed, of course, by “Isn’t it a little too early to be drinking so much?”

Reporting in the middle of the Rio Grande River as hundreds of migrants cross the river illegally into Eagle Pass , Texas , the majority are from Venezuela and followed for 35 miles to their crossing point in Piedras Negras @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/8q2wyihdDv — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2022

Only if your eyes are closed.

She's incredible. I mean, literally. She has no credibility. https://t.co/ZE9aoizxuJ — Nathan Shumate (@NathanShumate) June 28, 2022

We can’t find a single person in the entire administration who has even the slightest shred of credibility. And believe us, we’ve tried. It’s a fool’s errand.

The Democrat denial of objective reality might as well be part of their platform. https://t.co/TgrZ58Mx66 — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) June 28, 2022

The fact of the matter is:

This is why they are getting crushed. Blatant lies to your face. https://t.co/BAcose61sd — Jason Jason (@BravoViral) June 28, 2022

