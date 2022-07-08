When discussing trans advocacy, it’s important to make a distinction between radical trans activism and the desire of trans individuals to be thought of as people who can be part of society just like anyone else.

Similarly, when discussing what it means to be a “trans woman” (or “trans man”), it’s important to make a distinction between trans women and biological women. That’s what conservative trans activist Blaire White is getting at here:

The trans woman has a point, does she not?

Good. Because there’s literally nothing in White’s statement to disagree with. Trans women, who are biologically male, are different from women-women, who are biologically female. It’s really very simple. Men and women are different, and that’s OK!

Radical trans activists actually hurt the transgender cause by insisting that biological science is subjective and that fundamental facts are meaningless. They demand to be taken seriously while making egregiously unserious arguments.

Truly, Blaire White. Thank you.

