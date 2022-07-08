When discussing trans advocacy, it’s important to make a distinction between radical trans activism and the desire of trans individuals to be thought of as people who can be part of society just like anyone else.

Similarly, when discussing what it means to be a “trans woman” (or “trans man”), it’s important to make a distinction between trans women and biological women. That’s what conservative trans activist Blaire White is getting at here:

Uhhh I’m pretty sure if there was no difference between trans women and women, the word “trans” wouldn’t be there. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) July 8, 2022

The trans woman has a point, does she not?

I can agree with this. — 仲間の戦士@MiNX's🍅No.122 (@NakamaNoSenshi) July 8, 2022

Good. Because there’s literally nothing in White’s statement to disagree with. Trans women, who are biologically male, are different from women-women, who are biologically female. It’s really very simple. Men and women are different, and that’s OK!

This is the point I keep making to people, over and over. I call myself part of the Pro-Prefix Movement jokingly sometimes. What is wrong with saying each experience is its own thing? — Daniel de la Fé (@dandelafe) July 8, 2022

Never understood what was offensive about understanding the differing life experiences people have. I am not you, you are not me and that should be celebrated not an insult. — Shadowsandy (@Shadowsandy) July 8, 2022

Radical trans activists actually hurt the transgender cause by insisting that biological science is subjective and that fundamental facts are meaningless. They demand to be taken seriously while making egregiously unserious arguments.

I appreciate you standing up for women. — Sara :: Crazy Bills Lady (@TheDomsMom) July 8, 2022

Truly, Blaire White. Thank you.

