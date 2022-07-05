Ron DeSantis? More like Ron DeFASCIST.

Check out what Florida’s governor has been up to. Blue-checked Resistance tweeter Jon Cooper wants to remind you with a Salon story from last year:

Dear. God.

More from Salon:

Public universities in Florida will be required to survey both faculty and students on their political beliefs and viewpoints, with the institutions at risk of losing their funding if the responses are not satisfactory to the state’s Republican-led legislature.

The unprecedented project, which was tucked into a law signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is part of a long-running, nationwide right-wing push to promote “intellectual diversity” on campuses — though worries over a lack of details on the survey’s privacy protections, and questions over what the results may ultimately be used for, hover over the venture.

Based on the bill’s language, survey responses will not necessarily be anonymous — sparking worries among many professors and other university staff that they may be targeted, held back in their careers or even fired for their beliefs.

Cue the righteous indignation:

Trending

Here’s the thing: Joe Walsh

Because you know that Salon frequently gets it wrong and that Jon Cooper has a long and distinguished history of spreading blatantly false information.

By all means, wait for Christina Pushaw’s “insane spin.” Or you could just, you know, try to know what the hell you’re talking about before you go listening to a lying liar who lies like Jon Cooper.

We went through this just over a year ago, when, like Salon, the Washington Post completely misrepresented the nature of DeSantis and Florida Republicans’ push for academic freedom:

The narrative was so false, even PolitiFact shot it down:

We’d tell Jon Cooper to stop lying, but a leopard can’t change its spots.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: academic freedomdisinformationfake newsFloridaFlorida RepublicansJon Cooperpolitical viewsRon DeSantisSalonsurvey