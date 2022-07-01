Yesterday, we told you about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ claim that the COVID vaccines were made with aborted children.

OK, so technically Justice Thomas never actually made such a claim, but it was just too good for the media to check before dropping everything else and running with it:

Clarence Thomas claimed in a dissenting opinion that Covid vaccines are derived from the cells of “aborted children.” No Covid vaccines in the U.S. contain the cells of aborted fetuses. https://t.co/13YartfO5Z — POLITICO (@politico) June 30, 2022

Quite a weird article by @abedelman @ariabendix. Claims at top that Justice Thomas said covid vaccines "are made with *cells from* 'aborted children.'" But he said they were "developed using *cell lines derived* from aborted children." Not same–and authors agree with latter! 1/ pic.twitter.com/l7muEGBRqe — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) June 30, 2022

Clarence Thomas suggests COVID vaccines are made with "aborted children" https://t.co/hHHG33qtQb — Axios (@axios) June 30, 2022

What consumers of the news really could’ve used right about then was a solid fact-check from a solid fact-checker. Like the Washington Post Fact Checker himself, Glenn Kessler. Who better than a guy in charge of a column that’s literally called “Fact Checker” to take a closer look at this false narrative and thoroughly debunk it?

As it turns out, it’s not actually all that hard to find someone better than Glenn Kessler. Because Glenn Kessler really sucks at fact-checking:

It's good the fact checkers are on top of this… oh https://t.co/EB5RSm9J4Q pic.twitter.com/Yf4nSdnlsP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2022

In case we're just catching up, the lead fact checker for the Washington Post. @GlennKesslerWP, retweeted a false Politico headline making a claim about Thomas that Thomas didn't make. Didn't even investigate himself. Just pushed it out there. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2022

Like we said: too good to check. Even for a guy who gets paid to check stuff like this.

I'm beginning to suspect there are holes in this huge fact checking apparatus our press claims is so viral to a healthy democracy. Can you guess what it is, @GlennKesslerWP? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2022

We’ll give Glenn some time to think about it.

In the meantime, maybe we can help him out with a few subtle hints.

low information fact checkers — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 1, 2022

When fact checkers are so biased they don't even bother to check. — Ken (@Surfnsrq1) July 1, 2022

What can they say? Their priorities are elsewhere:

Busy writing a hit piece on the background of a black senator maybe — Albie (@AlbieNotRob) July 1, 2022

To be fair Glenn is probably quite preoccupied investigating Thomas’ 23andMe. — Groundless Gull (@GroundlessGull) July 1, 2022

Let’s just say we wouldn’t be remotely surprised if that were actually the case.

Who fact checks the fact checkers? We do. https://t.co/K3MxtOejjU — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) July 1, 2022

And then they wonder why no one trusts them. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) July 1, 2022

Mystery solved. Again.

