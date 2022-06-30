In case you missed it — and you probably did, because it was on CNN and who actually watches CNN voluntarily? — former Trump White House communications director and frequent “View” guest cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin had a “BIG revelation” to share regarding January 6 committee hearing star witness Cassidy Hutchinson.

Brace yourselves:

“A couple months ago, I put her in touch with Congresswoman Cheney,” Farah said. “She got a new lawyer and that’s how this testimony came about.”

John Berman asked Farah to elaborate, and she replied that Hutchinson was one of several former White House staffers who at first had a lawyer assigned to her from “Trump World.” Farah added that Hutchinson’s original legal representative was “someone who had been in the White House counsel’s office,” and “still aligned with Trump World” when she gave her first interviews to the committee.

“She did her interview, she complied with the committee, but she shared with me ‘There is more I want to share that was not asked in those settings. How do we do this?’” Farah said. “In that process, she got a new attorney of her own. Congresswoman Cheney had a sense of what questions needed to be asked that weren’t previously. So that’s how this shocking testimony that people didn’t realize before kind of came about, and it didn’t come up in her earlier interview, some of those facts.”

Watch:

OK, that’s all very interesting, but … we’re not exactly sure why that’s relevant to the ongoing discussion about Cassidy Hutchinson’s actual sworn testimony, given that the discussion right now is that it may not be worth all the hype after all.

No matter who her lawyer is, if her testimony is riddled with holes, it reflects badly on both Cassidy Hutchinson and on the January 6 committee.

“Country over cult.” OK, Brad. But thanks for at least being willing to concede that Farah’s bombshell sounds like more of a bust.

Maybe this isn’t the “gotcha!” CNN is so badly hoping for it to be.

