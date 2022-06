Former GOP-congressman-turned-MSNBC-host-turned-Donald-Trump-sycophant-turned-Resistance-flag-waver Joe Scarborough has had the weekend to process the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision and this morning, he’s still struggling to understand how something like this could have happened in America.

Because there’s something inherently violent about determining that there’s no constitutional right to kill your unborn baby:

MSNBC’s @JoeNBC: “More than any Supreme Court decision I’ve ever read … there was a violence to the reasoning. We win, you lose. [It was] done so in such an aggressive manner, with absolutely no grace and absolutely no outreach to their legal or ideological opponents." pic.twitter.com/GdxsatNfFR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2022

Another top-notch take from Joe Scarborough.

A huge swath of ex-conservatives who spent their lives attacking Roe now have jobs that require pleasing Dems (@JoeNBC, Lincoln Project and neocon goons, etc.) and now sound like @NARAL. Anyone can change their mind but one this profound (and coincidental) deserves explanation. pic.twitter.com/icnUqbN58k — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 27, 2022

That certainly is a notable aspect of Joe’s little rant. It’s an aspect of many Principled Conservative™ Resistance Thought Leaders’ rants.

But Scarborough’s take is a hot mess in other respects. Like this one, for example:

So, @JoeNBC, you didn't read the opinion at all, right? Not even the first paragraph. pic.twitter.com/AuwXSxRBXF — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) June 27, 2022

It’s probably a pretty safe bet that he didn’t read it, yes.

100 percent he didn’t read it. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 27, 2022

Or he did, recognizes how well done it is, and that his best bet is to tell people otherwise. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 27, 2022

That seems pretty generous, Mr. Cooke. Joe Scarborough’s more of a shoot-first-ask-questions-later-or-probably-never kind of guy, but we suppose that it’s technically possible that he read it. We know him to be both ignorant and dishonest.

Lol these people are all insane. https://t.co/JmCpFQgpjt — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) June 27, 2022

Insane … and actually pretty dangerous, if you think about it.

They’re trying to make people angry, because that’s their JOB https://t.co/LrXpu3OprK — Andrew Corner (@Djenr8) June 27, 2022

They see making people angry as their job.

The rhetoric has escalated to court rulings are violence which only has one logical endpoint https://t.co/frb22qKAsW — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 27, 2022

This language from Scarborough et al. is very deliberate:

NBC’s @BeschlossDC: “I am worried that when you have a Supreme Court making a decision like this — & doing it in language that is almost provocative & angry & vengeful — it could have that effect [of sparking a Civil War]." pic.twitter.com/2tyUSb2Jif — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2022

They know exactly what they’re doing. They’re not denouncing potential violence so much as they are calling for even more of it.

Joe whistling to the dogs of violence. https://t.co/Tctn2sWVJU — LincolnOsiris Project (@maximal_y) June 27, 2022

One man has already tried to answer the media’s call but they won’t rest until they trigger the inevitable — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 27, 2022