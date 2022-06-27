Former GOP-congressman-turned-MSNBC-host-turned-Donald-Trump-sycophant-turned-Resistance-flag-waver Joe Scarborough has had the weekend to process the Supreme Courtâ€™s Dobbs decision and this morning, heâ€™s still struggling to understand how something like this could have happened in America.

Because thereâ€™s something inherently violent about determining that thereâ€™s no constitutional right to kill your unborn baby:

Another top-notch take from Joe Scarborough.

That certainly is a notable aspect of Joeâ€™s little rant. Itâ€™s an aspect of many Principled Conservativeâ„¢ Resistance Thought Leadersâ€™ rants.

But Scarboroughâ€™s take is a hot mess in other respects. Like this one, for example:

Itâ€™s probably a pretty safe bet that he didnâ€™t read it, yes.

That seems pretty generous, Mr. Cooke. Joe Scarboroughâ€™s more of a shoot-first-ask-questions-later-or-probably-never kind of guy, but we suppose that itâ€™s technically possible that he read it. We know him to be both ignorant and dishonest.

Insane â€¦ and actually pretty dangerous, if you think about it.

They see making people angry as their job.

This language from Scarborough et al. is very deliberate:

They know exactly what theyâ€™re doing. Theyâ€™re not denouncing potential violence so much as they are calling for even more of it.

