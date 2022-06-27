Former GOP-congressman-turned-MSNBC-host-turned-Donald-Trump-sycophant-turned-Resistance-flag-waver Joe Scarborough has had the weekend to process the Supreme Courtâ€™s Dobbs decision and this morning, heâ€™s still struggling to understand how something like this could have happened in America.

Because thereâ€™s something inherently violent about determining that thereâ€™s no constitutional right to kill your unborn baby:

MSNBCâ€™s @JoeNBC: â€œMore than any Supreme Court decision Iâ€™ve ever read â€¦ there was a violence to the reasoning. We win, you lose. [It was] done so in such an aggressive manner, with absolutely no grace and absolutely no outreach to their legal or ideological opponents." pic.twitter.com/GdxsatNfFR â€” Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2022

Another top-notch take from Joe Scarborough.

A huge swath of ex-conservatives who spent their lives attacking Roe now have jobs that require pleasing Dems (@JoeNBC, Lincoln Project and neocon goons, etc.) and now sound like @NARAL. Anyone can change their mind but one this profound (and coincidental) deserves explanation. pic.twitter.com/icnUqbN58k â€” Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 27, 2022

That certainly is a notable aspect of Joeâ€™s little rant. Itâ€™s an aspect of many Principled Conservativeâ„¢ Resistance Thought Leadersâ€™ rants.

But Scarboroughâ€™s take is a hot mess in other respects. Like this one, for example:

So, @JoeNBC, you didn't read the opinion at all, right? Not even the first paragraph. pic.twitter.com/AuwXSxRBXF â€” Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) June 27, 2022

Itâ€™s probably a pretty safe bet that he didnâ€™t read it, yes.

100 percent he didnâ€™t read it. â€” David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 27, 2022

Or he did, recognizes how well done it is, and that his best bet is to tell people otherwise. â€” Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 27, 2022

That seems pretty generous, Mr. Cooke. Joe Scarboroughâ€™s more of a shoot-first-ask-questions-later-or-probably-never kind of guy, but we suppose that itâ€™s technically possible that he read it. We know him to be both ignorant and dishonest.

Lol these people are all insane. https://t.co/JmCpFQgpjt â€” Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) June 27, 2022

Insane â€¦ and actually pretty dangerous, if you think about it.

Theyâ€™re trying to make people angry, because thatâ€™s their JOB https://t.co/LrXpu3OprK â€” Andrew Corner (@Djenr8) June 27, 2022

They see making people angry as their job.

The rhetoric has escalated to court rulings are violence which only has one logical endpoint https://t.co/frb22qKAsW â€” Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 27, 2022

This language from Scarborough et al. is very deliberate:

NBCâ€™s @BeschlossDC: â€œI am worried that when you have a Supreme Court making a decision like this â€” & doing it in language that is almost provocative & angry & vengeful â€” it could have that effect [of sparking a Civil War]." pic.twitter.com/2tyUSb2Jif â€” Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2022

They know exactly what theyâ€™re doing. Theyâ€™re not denouncing potential violence so much as they are calling for even more of it.

Joe whistling to the dogs of violence. https://t.co/Tctn2sWVJU â€” LincolnOsiris Project (@maximal_y) June 27, 2022

One man has already tried to answer the mediaâ€™s call but they wonâ€™t rest until they trigger the inevitable â€” Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 27, 2022