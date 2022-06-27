The Supreme Court has ruled 6 to 3 that Coach Joseph Kennedy had the First Amendment right to pray privately at a public high school football game (Kennedy had notably been fired for exercising his First Amendment rights). This was a huge win in the pro-free speech and pro-religious-freedom columns.

SCOTUS sides with a high school football coach in a First Amendment case about prayer at the 50-yard-line. In a 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS says the public school district violated the coach's free speech and free exercise rights when it barred him from praying on the field after games. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 27, 2022

Here is the opinion from Neil Gorsuch in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District: https://t.co/O263t1QPyw. Sonia Sotomayor dissents, joined by Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 27, 2022

The Left, still seething over SCOTUS’ Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, now has something else to be outraged about. Because their resting state is “angry.”

Amy Curtis, a Twitchy regular who regularly uses ice-cold water to wash down the lefties she eats for breakfast, has another typically fantastic thread about the general liberal response to Kennedy v. Bremerton School District and how it ties into liberals’ overall outrage over fundamental rights:

Let the leftist rage being. Again. 1/X Thread: You have to understand this about leftists: What they like is compulsory. What they dislike is banned. Anything outside of that — like choosing to pray — in their world is akin to *forced* prayer. https://t.co/PeZJo6wpjO — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

2/X Just like Roe being overturned is “forced birth.” It’s not. It literally lets states — democratically — vote on what restrictions they do/don’t want. But as we saw with Prop 8 in California, and gay marriage votes elsewhere in the early 2000s, it’s not enough. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

It’s never enough.

3/X The people screaming the loudest about preserving democracy actually HATE democratic votes. They only like them when they think they can win. If Cali. and NY were red, not blue, abolishing the Electoral College for a national popular vote wouldn’t be discussed. Ever. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

Correct. “Democracy” is just a buzzword for the Left. They’ve stripped it of all its true meaning.

4/X We saw it with COVID, most recently. YOU couldn’t asses your personal risk. THEY did, based on THEIR very skewed perceptions. You were forced to lockdown, mask, socially distance, vaccinate against your better judgment and threat of job loss — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

5/X They didn’t care. “Find another job” they said. As Biden tried to force vaccine mandates on pretty much every employer in the nation. But finding an abortion clinic in another state? Too burdensome. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

It’s only wrong when the Left is inconvenienced.

6/X So they make up these extreme scenarios — no treatment for ectopic pregnancy, law enforcement tracking period apps and tampon purchases — because it’s a form of stuff they’d like to do. To YOU. In some form. It’s why they propose vasectomy legislation. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

7/X They say it’s hyperbole, but it’s not. The two issues are not related. A man cannot get a woman pregnant, nor can a woman get pregnant, unless they have sex. Sterilizing one or both because they’ll just do it, rather than education is ridiculous. But it’s all they have. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

8/X There is not one adult in America who does not know about or have access to birth control; Not one who doesn’t understand abstaining from sex is 100% fool proof. They CHOOSE to engage in unprotected sex with unreliable partners and expect absolution from irresponsibility. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

9/X Exceptions for rape/incest/mother’s health are reasonable, albeit tragic, compromises. But that’s not what this is about. It’s about unfettered access to a brutal, barbaric procedure that, 97% of the time, is birth control. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

Precisely. Abortion is framed by the pro-abort movement as a freedom and a right and something necessary, despite the fact that murder is neither a freedom nor a right and the vast majority of abortions performed in this country are, effectively, ex post facto birth control.

9A/X It’s also why they lament European laws, which are actually just as, or more, restrictive than most American states. They cannot think outside this paradigm of “America bad, Europe good.” — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

10/X They’re enraged because now they have to make better choices, be responsible, and access those resources that have been there all along. And some are mad because, bluntly, they get off on killing their unborn babies. It gives them a sense of power. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

There are, in fact, women (or birthing people, if you prefer that term) who revel in the “right” to murder their unborn babies just because they can.

11/X But I digress. They’re mad because the mask slips: What they like is compulsory. What they dislike is banned. Anything outside of that — is either forcing someone to do something (prayer, birth) or banning it (“health care access”). — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

“They’re mad because the mask slips.” That’s exactly it in a nutshell. We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

And we won’t try to.

12/X Their mentality can be summed up in a gif: pic.twitter.com/awfhGetzTU — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2022

