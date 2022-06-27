The Supreme Court has ruled 6 to 3 that Coach Joseph Kennedy had the First Amendment right to pray privately at a public high school football game (Kennedy had notably been fired for exercising his First Amendment rights). This was a huge win in the pro-free speech and pro-religious-freedom columns.

The Left, still seething over SCOTUS’ Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, now has something else to be outraged about. Because their resting state is “angry.”

Amy Curtis, a Twitchy regular who regularly uses ice-cold water to wash down the lefties she eats for breakfast, has another typically fantastic thread about the general liberal response to Kennedy v. Bremerton School District and how it ties into liberals’ overall outrage over fundamental rights:

It’s never enough.

Correct. “Democracy” is just a buzzword for the Left. They’ve stripped it of all its true meaning.

It’s only wrong when the Left is inconvenienced.

Precisely. Abortion is framed by the pro-abort movement as a freedom and a right and something necessary, despite the fact that murder is neither a freedom nor a right and the vast majority of abortions performed in this country are, effectively, ex post facto birth control.

There are, in fact, women (or birthing people, if you prefer that term) who revel in the “right” to murder their unborn babies just because they can.

“They’re mad because the mask slips.” That’s exactly it in a nutshell. We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

And we won’t try to.

***

