Breaking January 6 committee hearing news: there won’t be any January 6 committee hearing news for a while.

NEWS: Bennie Thompson tells us that after Thursday, the select committee will resume hearings in July. The panel is reassessing its schedule after significant new tranches of evidence have arrived — including documentary footage, NARA productions and new tips. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 22, 2022

THOMPSON told us that the committee may add additional hearings — beyond the two more that were initially expected — based on its review of the evidence. Details here w/ @nicholaswu12 https://t.co/w2nujlTkY5 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 22, 2022

More from Politico:

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, said Wednesday that significant new streams of evidence have necessitated a change to the panel’s hearing schedule, including the potential for additional hearings. After the committee’s Thursday hearing — which will focus on former President Donald Trump’s effort to deploy the Justice Department to help overturn the 2020 presidential election — House investigators will resume hearings in July, Thompson said.

i think this could be because of the jared documentary footage https://t.co/eFtOrFVZkr — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 22, 2022

That’s actually what Thompson cited:

THOMPSON said he has seen some of the new footage, provided by documentarian Alex Holder, and he described it as "important" but declined to elaborate on its contents. https://t.co/w2nujlTkY5 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 22, 2022

From Politico:

Thompson (D-Miss.) cited newly received footage from documentarian Alex Holder, who had access to Trump and his family before and after Jan. 6; new documents from the National Archives; and a flood of new tips received during the committee’s first four public hearings.

Twitchy covered Holder’s documentary footage yesterday. It’s entirely possible that the footage contains damning material that hurts Team Trump.

Of course, it’s also possible that the committee needs to regroup because the proceedings have failed to deliver the goods thus far and desperation is setting in.

“We have to postpone are dud hearings we’ve had planned since last year for a month because of a new trove of magical evidence that unexpectedly arrived” is not a thing anyone should believe. https://t.co/YVxtJ4cdgc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2022

Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned next month. Unless the networks just stop covering the hearings altogether.

***

