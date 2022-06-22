Breaking January 6 committee hearing news: there won’t be any January 6 committee hearing news for a while.

More from Politico:

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, said Wednesday that significant new streams of evidence have necessitated a change to the panel’s hearing schedule, including the potential for additional hearings.

After the committee’s Thursday hearing — which will focus on former President Donald Trump’s effort to deploy the Justice Department to help overturn the 2020 presidential election — House investigators will resume hearings in July, Thompson said.

That’s actually what Thompson cited:

From Politico:

Thompson (D-Miss.) cited newly received footage from documentarian Alex Holder, who had access to Trump and his family before and after Jan. 6; new documents from the National Archives; and a flood of new tips received during the committee’s first four public hearings.

Twitchy covered Holder’s documentary footage yesterday. It’s entirely possible that the footage contains damning material that hurts Team Trump.

Of course, it’s also possible that the committee needs to regroup because the proceedings have failed to deliver the goods thus far and desperation is setting in.

Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned next month. Unless the networks just stop covering the hearings altogether.

