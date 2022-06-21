We were expecting big things from the January 6 committee hearings, weren’t you? After all, the January 6 riots brought the country this close to an end to democracy as we knew it. And that’s not an exaggeration, like, at all.

But then we tried tuning into the actual proceedings, and we started to wish we were part of the group of millions and millions of Americans who just didn’t even bother, because these hearings turned out to be an ongoing farce full of political grandstanding and secondhand embarrassment. How could we have been so wrong about this? After all, the way media firefighters were hyping the January 6 committee hearings, one would think that we were about to witness something of epic, historic proportions.

Just look at Tom Elliott’s supercut for a small taste of how excited and breathless the media were to break it all down for the masses:

It’s cool that even rival news networks are willing to share their scripts with each other. Generosity is a cornerstone of the American identity, after all!

Who writes their copy? It's always the same words.🤔 — Brad Morse (@Redleg7Brad) June 21, 2022

Well, when it’s “worse than Watergate,” only the same words will do.

They all have the same talking points. https://t.co/le9Gmk68HK — Kathy Cogburn (@cogburn_kathy) June 21, 2022

Well, they all have the same narrative, so yes.

If only these clowns were capable of shame. https://t.co/Zw9qcVaY13 — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) June 21, 2022

They’re not. Which is why they pull this sort of thing constantly.

Compelling! Riveting! Just Beautiful! Lump in my throat, tear in my eye stuff https://t.co/9hJaGJT8cU — James (@jamsmand) June 21, 2022

Alexa, why is the public’s trust in the media at an all-time, historic low of compelling and stomach-turning proportions?

Seeing all these privileged people trying to convince you of the "riveting" hearings for an event "worse than Watergate" while your retirement $ evaporates, baby formula is scarce, gas is $5 a gallon & Biden is at the beach. Bonus points for including @ChrisCoons, Tom😂 https://t.co/rWaLUG45Do — "Fast Eddie" Caiazzo (@EddieCaiazzo) June 21, 2022

