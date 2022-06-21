British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder issued a statement this morning announcing that he has complied with a subpoena from the January 6 Committee and handed over all of his footage, including interviews with “President Trump, Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr., Jared Kushner as well as Vice President Pence; in the White House, Mar-A-Lago, behind-the-scenes on the campaign trail, and before and after the events of January 6th.”

“We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating”:

My statement in response to being subpoenaed by Congress: pic.twitter.com/LOY53rEynI — Alex Holder (@alexjholder) June 21, 2022

Holder added, “I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were…”:

🚨 “I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were…” British filmmaker who filmed then-President Trump ahead on #January6th has headed over material to #Jan6thCommittee https://t.co/YvTR3RaKrx — Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) June 21, 2022

He apparently had access to the president starting in September 2020:

A documentarian who had access to the Trump family starting in September 2020 says he's been subpoenaed by the @January6thCmte & will fully cooperate, including sitting for a deposition this Thursday & turning over "never-before-seen footage." First reported by @EugeneDaniels2. https://t.co/fwrWGe5scl — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) June 21, 2022

So, who authorized him to be there, because . . . wow:

Some reporting on the Alex Holder Trump doc, per convos with 3 people this morning who worked on Trump 2020… 1-They recall a film crew coming to HQ at least once. They also remember it being odd because campaign's legal team seemed surprised, as if it was an unvetted project. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 21, 2022

And it appears nobody really knew what was going on:

2-The campaign's lawyers were like, "Huh, what is this? What's going on today?" Saw it as another side project from the family/Trump confidants. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 21, 2022

“‘This was a family thing,’ one of the campaign staffers told @CBSNews”:

3-"This was a family thing," one of the campaign staffers told @CBSNews. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 21, 2022

Full statement here:

Requested footage includes interviews with President Trump and family during the final 6 weeks leading up to January 6 and is set to be released as part of a 3-part documentary series WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, British filmmaker Alex Holder of AJH Films complied with a congressional subpoena to turn over footage captured during his work on a documentary series surrounding the final six weeks

of President Trump’s re-election campaign as well as never-before-seen footage of the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol. The series includes: unparalleled access and exclusive interviews with President Trump, Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr., Jared Kushner as well as Vice President Pence; in the White House, Mar-A-Lago, behind-the-scenes on the campaign trail, and before and after the events of January 6th. “When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress,” said the series director Alex Holder. “As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately. We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating.” The series, which has been titled Unprecedented, was purchased last year by a major streaming service and is scheduled to be released in 3-parts this summer. Due to the sale of the footage, Holder did not previously have the legal authority to release the material or publicly discuss the project. Holder maintained full editorial control over the series and was not compensated in any way by the former President, his family, or staff. The Committee will conduct a deposition of Holder this Thursday. Holder is represented by Russell Smith of

