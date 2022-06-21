The Supreme Court handed down a ruling today that’s a huge — and we mean huge — win for school choice proponents.

More from American Federation for Children National Director of Research Corey DeAngelis:

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court just ruled in a 6-3 decision that preventing school choice families from taking their children's taxpayer-funded education dollars to religious private schools violated the Free Exercise Clause of the 1st Amendment. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 21, 2022

Chief Justice Roberts (Carson v Makin, 2022): "Maine’s 'nonsectarian' requirement for its otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment." pic.twitter.com/mlrJRSZV8s — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 21, 2022

Chief Justice Roberts (Carson v Makin, 2022): "In short, the prohibition on status-based discrimination under the Free Exercise Clause is not a permission to engage in use-based discrimination." pic.twitter.com/Oi3CvjKxR8 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 21, 2022

"Indeed, were we to accept Maine’s argument, our decision in Espinoza would be rendered essentially meaningless .. But our holding in Espinoza turned on the substance of free exercise protections, not on the presence or absence of magic words." pic.twitter.com/qc9gF3dm7j — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 21, 2022

So, basically, “fund children, not schools.” Children would no longer be prisoners sentenced to attend garbage schools because of where they live.

In a sane world, this news would be celebrated by everyone.

But in the crazy world we live in, CNN is flipping out:

CNN huffs that the Supreme Court is "bolster[ing] religious rights and decide cases on the side of religious liberties" with their ruling on Maine's discrimination against religious schools. pic.twitter.com/den5XyBicA — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 21, 2022

Jeffrey Toobin is especially outraged over this:

CNN masturbation expert Jeffrey Toobin hates that the Supreme Court would protect religious liberty and end state-sponsored discrimination against religious schools.

He claims this violates the establishment clause. "That idea is breaking down under the conservative majority." pic.twitter.com/dOyOJSiK7Z — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 21, 2022

Seriously, guys. He’s beside himself:

Where #SCOTUS is heading: all parents get vouchers and they can send their kids to public or parochial schools. "Separation of church and state" is a vanishing concept at the Supreme Court. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 21, 2022

Jeffrey Toobin should stick to what he’s good at: onanism. Because when it comes to sharp legal analysis, the only thing he covers himself in is embarrassment.

Maybe that's because the "separation of church and state" is not in the Constitution. https://t.co/ocXmnSaAbq — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) June 21, 2022

CNN looked the other way after they looked at Jeffrey Toobin pleasuring himself on a Zoom call ostensibly because of his unmatched legal expertise. But clearly they misjudged him, because Jeffrey’s obviously not familiar with even the most basic of constitutional fundamentals.

Then again, CNN’s not all that concerned about what’s actually in the Constitution. Just like they’re not all that concerned with what’s actually happening to real people outside of their cozy little bubble. If there’s one thing elitists gravitate toward, it’s other elitists.

If Toobin's "advocates" are correct (and they're not), then why would we be upset if parents chose a different school for their own kids? If they don't want their kids at a school, shouldn't that tell you something? https://t.co/gUhGCOoR2R — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) June 21, 2022

It should tell you everything.

"Imagine resolving fights over school policy and curricula by enrolling your children in the schools that share your values while your neighbors make different choices of their own!"https://t.co/TBbDe4vZA9 https://t.co/gmwBKW4VcG — J.D. Tuccille (@JD_Tuccille) June 21, 2022

Upper-class twits like Jeffrey Toobin don’t want the poors contaminating their upper-class schools. It’s as simple as that. They’re all “won’t someone please think of the children?” until someone actually does think of the children, and then they’re all NIMBY.

The elite really do hate the idea of everyone, including the poor, being able to get their children the education the parents desire for them. https://t.co/U4XJHrcekZ — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 21, 2022

