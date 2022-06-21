The more we learn about the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the worse it gets. Each new revelation brings with it growing disgust for how the police handled — or, rather, didn’t even try to handle — the entire situation.

Yesterday, we told you about new footage showing that police showed up outside the classroom but didn’t enter for about an hour despite being adequately equipped to take down the shooter.

Today, at a press conference, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw, revealed still more infuriating information about what went down on that awful day:

Trending

Outrageous. And there’s more:

Three minutes.

Watch:

At this point, calling what happened “an abject failure” seems almost too mild. Those children and teachers did not have to die. But they were effectively sentenced to death by the on-scene commander who, as McCraw put it, “decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.”

It’s like a waking nightmare.

Or at least to jail with them.

It certainly would appear that way.

One thing we know for sure is that the status quo is not remotely acceptable.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Col. Steve McCrawpoliceRobb Elementary SchoolUvaldeUvalde massacreUvalde policeUvalde shooting