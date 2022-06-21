The more we learn about the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the worse it gets. Each new revelation brings with it growing disgust for how the police handled — or, rather, didn’t even try to handle — the entire situation.

Yesterday, we told you about new footage showing that police showed up outside the classroom but didn’t enter for about an hour despite being adequately equipped to take down the shooter.

BREAKING: Multiple officers were inside Robb Elementary School with rifles and at least one ballistic shield at 11:52 a.m. the day of the shooting, new video and other evidence shows. They didn’t enter the classroom for another 58 minutes. More soon via @statesman and @KVUE. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0BcYgq2hcQ — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 20, 2022

Investigators believe this is significant because it indicates they had more than enough firepower and protection to enter the classroom before they did. Officers were growing impatient far sooner: “If there’s kids in there we need to go in there,” one said on body camera video. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 20, 2022

Today, at a press conference, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw, revealed still more infuriating information about what went down on that awful day:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas public safety chief says classroom door in Uvalde school shooting was not locked, even as police waited for key. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 21, 2022

Outrageous. And there’s more:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas police commander says officers could have stopped the gunman in Uvalde school shooting within three minutes. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 21, 2022

Three minutes.

Watch:

Texas police commander: "Three minutes after the shooter entered [Robb Elementary], there was sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armor to neutralize the subject. The only thing stopping [them] was the on scene commander." pic.twitter.com/8a8zBzw7rW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2022

At this point, calling what happened “an abject failure” seems almost too mild. Those children and teachers did not have to die. But they were effectively sentenced to death by the on-scene commander who, as McCraw put it, “decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.”

how is it possible that every single update about these cops is somehow worse. literally every single story ratchets the insanity up to yet another level previously thought inconceivable. https://t.co/tBSXS0oi3L — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 21, 2022

It’s like a waking nightmare.

YESTERDAY AFTERNOON: had a ballistic shield for 50 minutes, didn't try to take down door. YESTERDAY NIGHT: didn't even actually try to open door THIS MORNING: door was not actually locked To hell with all of these people. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 21, 2022

Or at least to jail with them.

People need to go to jail for this. https://t.co/haiijWEbF1 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 21, 2022

It certainly would appear that way.

One thing we know for sure is that the status quo is not remotely acceptable.

I hope we are finally going to have a serious, sober, national dialogue about Qualified Immunity. https://t.co/YwegjmuOtu — Clayton Wagar (@claytonwagar) June 21, 2022