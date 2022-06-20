Despite efforts to suppress footage and files that could be “highly embarrassing,” we’re learning more and more about the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Investigative reporter Tony Plohetski says that new video and other evidence shows that multiple police officers were staged inside the school as early as 11:52 a.m., but didn’t enter the classroom for another 58 minutes.

BREAKING: Multiple officers were inside Robb Elementary School with rifles and at least one ballistic shield at 11:52 a.m. the day of the shooting, new video and other evidence shows. They didn’t enter the classroom for another 58 minutes. More soon via @statesman and @KVUE. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0BcYgq2hcQ — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 20, 2022

Investigators believe this is significant because it indicates they had more than enough firepower and protection to enter the classroom before they did. Officers were growing impatient far sooner: “If there’s kids in there we need to go in there,” one said on body camera video. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 20, 2022

The coverup is worse than the crime of waiting if that’s possible — Pam (@WardpamPam) June 20, 2022

Slight revision based on what was made public last week…. They didn't enter the UNLOCKED classroom for another 58 minutes. — 140 days until Election Day (@tigrizz901) June 20, 2022

So this still image confirms that despite being IN the school, they stood around, held back, and despite shots happening, just chilled there… look at that guy at left…they're not even in danger…. — David Butler (@DvdButler) June 20, 2022

Every time new info comes out it's worse. — PartialSunset (@SineQuaN0nUSA) June 20, 2022

It's actually incredible that the story keeps getting worse. There is now little doubt that many of the innocents that died that day could have been saved if the cops had acted properly. https://t.co/alRlnRJIgX — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 20, 2022

No one forget that this all ended because some Border Patrol agents got fed up with the finger pointing and stalling by local LEOs and just took action. Law enforcement never acted at all; it took some good guys with guns. — LoneStarPirate (@lonestarpirate) June 20, 2022

Everyone needs to know who gave the stand down order, and that person needs to be dragged into the street for a very public trial. — Midithir Omun (@MidithirOmun) June 20, 2022

They even had a ballistic shield and they weren’t actively clearing rooms 🤦🏻‍♂️ they should all be fired. — Joseph Lightfoot (@JosephL65630950) June 20, 2022

Infuriating and unforgivable. So angry on behalf of everyone in that school and their families who were relying on police to do their jobs to intervene and help them. — Buckeye Gal in NE 🌻 (@lynndebo) June 20, 2022

God no wonder they fought to keep from releasing the body cam footage — bob arctor (@gilgamesh23) June 20, 2022

