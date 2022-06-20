Despite efforts to suppress footage and files that could be “highly embarrassing,” we’re learning more and more about the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Investigative reporter Tony Plohetski says that new video and other evidence shows that multiple police officers were staged inside the school as early as 11:52 a.m., but didn’t enter the classroom for another 58 minutes.

