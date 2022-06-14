When he wasn’t rehearsing his unhinged, lie-laden speech for the AFL-CIO convention, President Joe Biden was evidently busy preparing to issue a proclamation concerning World Elder Abuse Awareness Day:

Joe Biden proclaims June 15 as "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day" pic.twitter.com/1Hr7IPnmKU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 14, 2022

To be clear, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day existed before Joe Biden took office. It was actually launched by the U.N. in 2006.

Which, coincidentally, was also the last time Joe Biden said something reasonably coherent. Hey-oh!

Anyway, while elder abuse is no laughing matter, Joe Biden issuing a proclamation about elder abuse awareness is pretty hilarious if you think about it.

pic.twitter.com/NuPUTfe5Qa — The Spirit of ‘76 Trans Am (@Hoo26331045) June 14, 2022

Yeesh.

Joe Biden just released a statement on “World Elder Abuse Day” No, this is not a joke. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OO5GBBaSgC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2022

Elder abuse is an issue that’s very personal to Joe Biden, given that he himself is a victim.

I mean… he would know… right? https://t.co/rJpUP1lVI9 — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) June 14, 2022

Better than most.

He should have just texted this to Jill. https://t.co/Q92YRgl2om — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 14, 2022

That probably never occurred to him. But he also never figured out how to send texts on his Jitterbug. Those things can be pretty confusing, what with their giant buttons and all.

"Elder abuse takes many forms, such as financial, emotional, physical, and sexual harm, including intimate partner violence in later life. It often comes in the form of neglect, abandonment, or exploitation." Where might have we seen some of that before?https://t.co/OLiVVoKlMj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2022

Does he know something happening to him tomorrow that we don't? Is this a cry for help? https://t.co/jvgB6Oi205 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2022

It sounds like one.

Blink twice if you need help Joe. https://t.co/bO3Z83mxjl — KJ ✝️🇺🇸 (@Kristin75635031) June 14, 2022

He does blink an awful lot, now that we think about it …

With Joe Biden, every day is Elder Abuse Awareness Day. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2022

Especially since he literally can’t remember what happened on the previous day.

At this point, it’s cruel to subject Joe Biden to any more of this. And it’s cruel to subject ourselves to any more of Joe Biden.

Enough is enough.