In the time since the Parkland shooting, David Hogg has transformed himself from a gun violence survivor to a gun control advocate. But that’s not all he’s transformed himself into.

He’s also blossomed into quite the little actor.

This morning, he called out GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Twitter for refusing to meet to discuss possible solutions to ongoing gun violence:

C’mon, Sen. Rubio! David just wants to have a conversation!

Actually, it would appear that quite a few people out there believe it:

Well, we’ve got some good news for you: Marco Rubio is not triggered by David Hogg.

There’s definitely a lack of maturity on display here, but it’s not coming from Rubio. It’s coming from Hogg:

Let’s hear from Michael Needham, who happens to be Marco Rubio’s chief of staff:

Oh, we’ll bet they’ve got receipts. And we’ll bet that David Hogg is triggered by the prospect of Team Rubio sharing those receipts. We would be, if we were him.

Not a good look … but exactly the look we’ve come to expect from David Hogg.

