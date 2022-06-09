In the time since the Parkland shooting, David Hogg has transformed himself from a gun violence survivor to a gun control advocate. But that’s not all he’s transformed himself into.

He’s also blossomed into quite the little actor.

This morning, he called out GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Twitter for refusing to meet to discuss possible solutions to ongoing gun violence:

Rubio staff said I can’t meet with him or his staff because I “trigger” him. I just wanna have a conversation. Please meet with me @marcorubio I just want to figure out how we can stop these things from happening. We have to end the continuous debate and find what we can agree on — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 9, 2022

C’mon, Sen. Rubio! David just wants to have a conversation!

Did Hogg actually expect anyone to believe a Rubio staffer declined a meeting because he "triggers" their boss? https://t.co/v0qKEONYxq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2022

Actually, it would appear that quite a few people out there believe it:

Republicans spent years saying that liberals are "snowflakes" who need "safe spaces" because we're easily "triggered" – and now most of America believes that even though Republicans are the extremely hypersensitive ones. Rubio just flat-out admits it here. https://t.co/KpDR2Rmxj1 — Steve M. (@nomoremister) June 9, 2022

Seriously @marcorubio ? A survivor of a domestic terrorism attack “triggers” YOU? Great word choice, you miserable coward. I’m in Oregon and I will do everything I can to make sure @valdemings takes your seat. #GunSafetyNow https://t.co/nqRU3PBqtH — SorryNotSorry (@mpowersj) June 9, 2022

If little Marco is triggered by a college student who survived a mass shooting maybe he is Unfit for office https://t.co/THNcFJ2XZW — Debbie Faits (@FaitsDebbie) June 9, 2022

Well, we’ve got some good news for you: Marco Rubio is not triggered by David Hogg.

WOW! Which one is the Senator and which one is the student?? This lack of maturity on @marcorubio part is gut wrenching…… @RepValDemings https://t.co/m2RTueVl5z — The Original ReSister 🌻💙💛🇺🇦🌻 (@Originaljab409) June 9, 2022

There’s definitely a lack of maturity on display here, but it’s not coming from Rubio. It’s coming from Hogg:

Let’s hear from Michael Needham, who happens to be Marco Rubio’s chief of staff:

No one said such a thing. As for the meeting, you must be confused as we had a 2p meeting scheduled with you. However, since you are lying and clearly using this all for self-promotion, that meeting is now cancelled. https://t.co/dteqDZ7ruM — Michael Needham (@MikeNeedham) June 9, 2022

Also, the reporter doing a profile of you knows the meeting is real since she was emailing yesterday with our comms team about it. Don’t lie again — we have receipts. — Michael Needham (@MikeNeedham) June 9, 2022

Oh, we’ll bet they’ve got receipts. And we’ll bet that David Hogg is triggered by the prospect of Team Rubio sharing those receipts. We would be, if we were him.

Not a good look … but exactly the look we’ve come to expect from David Hogg.

After reading his TL from this week, and his pleads for donations, I am thoroughly convinced this guy is not at all interested in anything but lining his and quite a few others, pockets. — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) June 9, 2022

***

