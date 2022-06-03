For the first time in a long time, David Hogg woke up with hope in his heart.

And it’s all thanks to an unnamed tweeter who sent him a powerful direct message. Hogg doesn’t have a screenshot, but his tweet about it is just as valuable:

I woke up with a message on twitter from someone asking how to turn in their AR15 This time is different. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) June 3, 2022

Eh, we don’t know how different this time is. We’ve seen David Hogg lie plenty of times before.

Sorry, did we just suggest that he’s lying again? OK, good. Because that’s what we meant to suggest.

Lol! Sure you did 👌😂 https://t.co/9cEoiYiBUi — The Nasty Italian🍷🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@sayitnspinit) June 3, 2022

I’ll take things that never happened for $500 , Alex “ https://t.co/ZmdXQoMxTj — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 – RECALL GEORGE GASCON (@lalovestrump) June 3, 2022

$500? Do we hear $1000?

I'll take things that didn't happen for $1,000 https://t.co/rV93N3aSvP — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 3, 2022

The only thing that would have made this more unbelievable is if Hogg had claimed that the message had come from a dad who was persuaded to decide to turn in his AR-15 by his four-year-old son.

Maybe David Hogg actually did get a message like this … but if that’s the case, he shouldn’t get too excited about it.

They were trolling you… 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Eq6jPwI9cv — BABA YAGA (@CallM3John) June 3, 2022

I guarantee you this was a troll https://t.co/RGc5CxnKvu — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) June 3, 2022

