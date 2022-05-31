The more we learn about the police’s actions — or, rather, inactions — during the Uvalde massacre, the more disgusted we become. The people who took an oath to serve and protect did neither, and children and teachers lost their lives as a result.

That said, though, Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg’s takeaway from that travesty is exactly the wrong one:

When the trained good guys with guns aren't brave enough to face a bad guy with an AR-15 like they weren’t in Texas or Parkland the problem is the damn AR-15. There were over a dozen good guys in Texas with guns NONE of them did anything. We need action on gun safety not debate. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 30, 2022

What we need is to not look to someone like David Hogg for solutions to a very serious problem.

How do you type this and still not realize that the problem was cowardice. https://t.co/5TpL8Ed9NB — Woody P, Professional Designation® (@woodypanama) May 31, 2022

The parents who were willing to die to save their children are the good guys The police who tased and handcuffed them? Not so much https://t.co/8Coh3ZBih7 — Stephen Horn🇺🇸 (@stephenehorn) May 31, 2022

this comes off as more of a ‘Americans should be armed when those who are sworn to protect you, fail’ tweet than anything else https://t.co/Fzqp6bp0dx — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) May 31, 2022

Attempting to prove that Americans don’t need to be able to defend themselves by pointing out that Americans need to be able to defend themselves is quite a bold strategy.

And it is decidedly not paying off for him.

Forget galaxy brain; this is full-on universe brain.

Right…so…

Your proposal is:

We should all give up our guns and rely solely on the Police who did do anything, to save us.

🤔 You want to rethink that one or is that your final dumb ass answer for the day? https://t.co/5gVCbK2Lug — Count Dibbula (@CountDibbula) May 31, 2022

They're really going with this talking point that police inaction is an argument for private citizens being disarmed, aren't they? Good luck with that. https://t.co/DIyDbMXmDn — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 31, 2022

"The guys we think should be the only one with guns didn't do anything. So you should give up your guns." Harvard is not sending their best. https://t.co/PA1miG17Q3 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 31, 2022

Unless David Hogg is actually the best Harvard has to offer. In that case … yikes.

