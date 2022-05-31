The more we learn about the police’s actions — or, rather, inactions — during the Uvalde massacre, the more disgusted we become. The people who took an oath to serve and protect did neither, and children and teachers lost their lives as a result.

That said, though, Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg’s takeaway from that travesty is exactly the wrong one:

What we need is to not look to someone like David Hogg for solutions to a very serious problem.

Trending

Attempting to prove that Americans don’t need to be able to defend themselves by pointing out that Americans need to be able to defend themselves is quite a bold strategy.

And it is decidedly not paying off for him.

Forget galaxy brain; this is full-on universe brain.

Unless David Hogg is actually the best Harvard has to offer. In that case … yikes.

***

Related:

Parkland father and school safety activist Ryan Petty calls out ‘charlatan’ David Hogg’s ‘absolute revisionist history’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15david hogggood guys with gunsgun controlgunsParklandUvalde

Recommended Twitchy Video