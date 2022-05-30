Yesterday, we told you about how Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg is teaming up with Resistance warrior Joe Walsh to pass new gun control legislation.

Now, that may make you feel like snickering uncontrollably — that’s what it does for us — but to David, this is very, very serious. And to David, it’s not about gun control; it’s about protecting our kids:

This isn’t about your guns. This is about our kids. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 29, 2022

I understand there are many disagreements about what we should do but the important thing is we all agree we need to do something. In the week of Parkland we worked with our Republican Legislature and governor and got gun safety past Congress can do the same. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 29, 2022

“Do something.” Any time a gun control activist says “do something,” you know they’re very, very serious.

The law that we created has been used nearly 6000 times including one time to disarm somebody through a court order who threaten to kill my own mother. These laws work. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 29, 2022

Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was one of the students murdered in the Parkland shooting, is also an activist for school safety. But Petty, unlike Hogg, is intellectually honest.

And he sees right through Hogg’s self-aggrandizing “do something” charade:

This is absolute revisionist history and quite frankly, BS. You did nothing but make it more difficult for us to get the MSD bill passed in the Florida Legislature. It's time to sit down, you charlatan. https://t.co/ChzXmyxTAs — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 30, 2022

“It’s time to sit down, you charlatan.”

Ryan Petty has rightly had it up to here with David Hogg.

This (from February 2019) may offer some further insight into the sort of obstruction Petty is talking about:

Relatives of the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High gathered with activists Monday in Fort Lauderdale to submit the first of what they hope will be more than 1 million petitions signed in a push to force a 2020 ballot question to prohibit the possession of what they called “military-grade” weapons. If it passes, the ban would be cemented as an amendment to the Florida Constitution. … The effort — which so far has netted just 88,000 of the required 766,200 signatures— began nearly a year ago amid a surprisingly successful push by activists and Parkland families to move a sweeping gun- and school-safety measure through the Republican-controlled Legislature. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act created a “red flag” law to remove guns from the hands of people believed by a judge to be unstable, raised the minimum age to buy a rifle and banned the sale and possession of attachments capable of converting semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic.. But attempts to amend the bill to completely ban “assault weapons” went nowhere. So in March, the Ban Assault Weapons Now political committee was formed in order to move a petition drive that would outlaw the possession of any semiautomatic rifle or shotgun capable of carrying more than 10 rounds at any time internally or by magazine. “It’s time to ban the type of military-grade assault weapons in the state of Florida that are used by our military overseas on our enemies on the battlefield,” BAWN Chairwoman Gail Schwartz said Monday morning, straining to be heard over rain and the roar of cars splashing past the downtown Broward County government headquarters on Andrews Avenue. Schwartz, the aunt of slain Parkland teen Alex Schachter, was flanked by a group of activists that included Hogg, the parents of slain 17-year-old Nick Dworet, and the widow of school athletic director Chris Hixon. They gathered under the umbrella of Do Something Florida!, a bipartisan organization created to push the assault weapons ban.

“Do something.” There’s that phrase again.

In Petty’s mind, “do something” is just a euphemism for “ban guns.” He’s not wrong to think that.

Seriously it seemed like David and his friends did everything they could to stop it. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 30, 2022

Yup. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 30, 2022

And it’s worth noting that David Hogg had some friends in very high places:

2/ Since then, major players and organizations — including Everytown, Giffords, Move On, and Women’s March LA — told BuzzFeed News they are helping with logistics, strategy, and planning for next month’s March for Our Lives rally and beyond. https://t.co/a6aB8hlmZq — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 30, 2022

3/ George Clooney's publicist told the Washington Free Beacon that he has set up interviews between children who survived the Parkland shooting and media outlets. Rosenfield said he set up five interviews on Sunday with Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS. https://t.co/AZ8pvU80lx — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 30, 2022

