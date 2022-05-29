Apparently, anti-gun activist David Hogg and never-Trumper Joe Walsh are teaming up to pass new gun control legislation. We’re not joking:

I know you all say that’s not possible but republicans and former gun industry executives are working with us even if they don’t agree completely with us like @MichaelSteele and @WalshFreedom @ryandbusse and others. We gotta find common ground to save our kids. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 29, 2022

From Walsh himself: “We disagree on way, way, way more than we agree on, but @davidhogg111 gives me such great hope for this country. And that’s not easy to do because I’m a dark Irishman.”

We disagree on way, way, way more than we agree on, but @davidhogg111 gives me such great hope for this country. And that’s not easy to do because I’m a dark Irishman. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 27, 2022

I’m a gun owner & a big gun-rights advocate. I met @davidhogg111 this week. We had a great conversation. We disagree more than we agree. But I’ll be marching with David & everyone else on June 11th. Because we need to come together & TRY to work together to fix this. Join us.👇 https://t.co/Fn4Qu2S2Dz — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 26, 2022

Keep in mind, Walsh had a VERY different opinion of Hogg just days after the Parkland shooting when Hogg was still in high school:

"Attention seeking kids…anything for attention." Hey @GregPittman1957, I assume you've said the same to David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez? Why does a young American exercising their #2A rights bother you so much? As a history teacher, you should know how important they are. https://t.co/wBNVTtkqF1 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 26, 2018

Walsh was quite fond of mocking the teenager, too:

"David Hogg should be accepted into every single college he applied to, regardless of the admission criteria set by those colleges, because he's entitled to it." https://t.co/fAUKRPPjJk — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 30, 2018

David Hogg was good for gun sales *then* but now *now*?

Gun sales SOAR in March. Set new one month record. This is great news. A big thank you for this to all of you who participated in "March For Our Lives." A special shout out to @davidhogg111. https://t.co/tBadaM9oA1 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 4, 2018

This tweet is *one day* after the Parkland massacre:

The truth? No new gun law would have prevented yesterday's massacre. No new restrictions, no new banning of certain firearms, no new background checks, no new waiting period, no new nothing. An evil person will get his hands on a gun. The answer isn't another new gun law. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 15, 2018

Florida actually ended up passing new laws after Parkland, which Walsh back then said wouldn’t work. But now Dems want to trust him?

on the national level, google "STOP School Violence Act." that passed in 2018, again with bipartisan support and the endorsement of both Parkland and Sandy Hook parents. https://t.co/8vcAsk24YW — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) May 26, 2022

Hogg also wants his lib friends to stop using “gun control” and switch to the Frank Luntz-approved “gun safety”:

I need all of you to delete the word gun-control from your vocabulary. This is about gun safety. This issue is not gonna be solved by only laws alone we have to address why somebody wants to pick up a gun in the first place. The same way we are addressed why people want to smoke. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 29, 2022

Yeah, that won’t work.

