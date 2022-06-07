We’re big proponents of free speech around here, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still wonder how the hell it is that someone like Joy Reid still has a major media platform when she contributes nothing to the public discourse but steaming-hot garbage like this:

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid: “Only in America are you literally rolling the dice every time you leave your house, or drop off your kids at school, and you have to pray that today is not your day, or their day, to meet that angry alienated American man with an AR-15." pic.twitter.com/NqLT69WaW5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2022

Republicans “refuse to do anything to solve the problem of gun violence. And don’t let anyone tell you we can’t solve it, that’s just not true. Republicans want you to get used to feeling this way — unsafe — everywhere, all the time." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2022

This is Alan-Grayson-level fearmongering, folks. “Republicans want you to die.”

This utter garbage and it cannot be substantiated with evidence. https://t.co/5uNMKL8pXt — Ryi Lohan (@RyiLohan) June 7, 2022

In a sense, you’re “literally rolling the dice every time you leave your house or drop off your kids at school” because there’s a chance you could be hit by a drunk driver or trip and fall and knock yourself unconscious and bleed to death. Most people who are killed after leaving their house or dropping their kids off at school aren’t killed by an angry alienated (and presumably white, because this is Joy Reid talking here) American man with an AR-15.

GP Only in America is our media so stupid as to believe they are in greater danger of a racially motivated mass shooter with an AR-15 than driving to work. As I say over and over and over, America is now incapable of accurate assessing risk and reacting rationally thereto. https://t.co/ZSDIJ2dGT1 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 7, 2022

I've got five kids, but I'm much more worried about them growing up and being subject to a tyrannical government run by angry women like @JoyAnnReid without an appropriate means of armed defense. https://t.co/W9qgBkYzj1 — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) June 7, 2022

Great dose of fear porn https://t.co/dj04eaeGVV — Mike (@Dubs_Deuces) June 7, 2022

Joy Reid is a textbook fear pornographer.

No thoughts on inner-city gun crime? https://t.co/IcmIMOwFt2 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) June 7, 2022

Not if she can’t blame it on Republicans.

Has she been to any democrat controlled hell holes lately? Or are those mostly peaceful shootings? https://t.co/tDJ6tJXyPf — N. Wood (@NWood3DE) June 7, 2022

Anyway, Joy’s unhinged little screed is teeming with disinformation, but she’ll face no consequences whatsoever. The only thing MSNBC will do to her is let her do it over and over again.

It's still just crazy to me that Joy Reid posted a bunch of homophobic stuff to her website and when called on it, just blatantly lied about it, and everyone in the media just sort of shrugged and went on as if it never happened. https://t.co/lZ5RSkbikA — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) June 7, 2022

