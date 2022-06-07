It’s honestly difficult to figure out who’s more excited about the January 6 committee hearings: the Democratic Party or the mainstream media.

Though on second thought, there’s very little that actually separates the Democratic Party from the mainstream media, so maybe it doesn’t even matter.

Anyway, it should be pretty clear from this clip of CNN’s Jim Sciutto speaking to Dem Rep. Steve Cohen that both Dems and the MSM are hoping and praying that the hearings will anger enough crazy right-wingers to lead to another violent “insurrection” during the midterms:

.@jimsciutto: “For folks watching at home, should they be concerned that these midterms coming up might be marred by violence?”@RepCohen: "We all should be … the fealty to Trump continues & the encouragement to the white supremists & the terrorists to be involved continues" pic.twitter.com/tqbRl6rzox — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2022

Are you listening, white supremists [sic] and terrorists? Jim Sciutto and Steve Cohen are fully expecting you guys to serve up a heaping helping of violence, and you wouldn’t want to disappoint them, would you?

Hate to break it to @jimsciutto but randomly speculating your political adversaries might do something bad is not journalism https://t.co/LdgpKgO4cA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2022

It’s not journalism … but it is activism. And implicit thirst for violence, which is pretty messed up, if you want our opinion.

It’s not speculation. I was citing a DHS bulletin – which we reported just before this interview – warning of exactly that. You can read here: https://t.co/g0FEnnOVsU — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 7, 2022

Sure, Jim.

Thx, added to my list https://t.co/1YLOMbX9rV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2022

And what a list it is!

What makes them constantly fantasize about their enemies becoming violent? https://t.co/nHXbhLBcQA — Prometheus (@unconquered001) June 7, 2022

This is unhinged lunacy. CNN is not a real news organization and Democrats are insane. They're trying to spark a civil war. https://t.co/UW36fo39Gk — RBe (@RBPundit) June 7, 2022

If they are, what would they be saying and doing differently?

Oh good grief they just won't stop https://t.co/ZMCJIF6NSL — Desertgramma (@Desertgramma1) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile:

Maybe CNN should wonder about the end of the Supreme Court term being marred by violence. But when leftists riot, they stand in front of the flames and say "Mostly Peaceful"! https://t.co/XR3BcEh9R1 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 7, 2022

