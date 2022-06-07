Yesterday, we discussed the January 6 committee’s brilliant hiring of ABC News vet James Goldston to turn the proceedings into the primetime television event of the season.

Scoop: Jan. 6 committee's secret adviser https://t.co/TzDt9UCVtJ — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) June 6, 2022

Just in case it weren’t already pretty obvious that these hearings are little more than a showcase for the committee members to bloviate and pontificate (and maybe generate some clips to use in their CNN/MSNBC audition tapes), check out this New York Times piece:

The committee is considering airing clips of testimony from Ivanka and Jared Kushner. Outside groups are organizing watch parties with free ice cream. There’s a TV producer on board to help deliver Watergate for the streaming era. Will people tune in?

https://t.co/UR6Std7WCU — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 7, 2022

The January 6 committee is clearly hoping that tons of people will tune into this spectacle. And the New York Times is clearly hoping that the committee will make the most of of the extra attention:

As long as we’re all on the same page about what this is… pic.twitter.com/WEsXLeKYKL — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) June 7, 2022

Ah so.

oof that framing https://t.co/0lvizATCQ9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 7, 2022

That framing … is maybe a little too transparent. Even for some lefties’ liking:

Amid a mountain of evidence from its own reporting and others that the former president and his allies aimed to overturn the results of an election, the @nytimes chooses this as its main point: Dems vs. Republicans. https://t.co/6xtlp3XGiV — Melanie Sill (@melaniesill) June 7, 2022

Even the Times can't get this right. It's not about the midterms, it's about the survival of US democracy. If the law does not hold those who threatened to topple it to account, it will encourage others to copy them. https://t.co/eqxpMCXBFF — Darren Rosenblum (@DarrenRosenblum) June 7, 2022

The media is not helping. Look at this headline. It's not about exposing treason, but democrats being political. https://t.co/FBp0ZHeCj2 — Vote Blue in 2022 (she/her) (@amyjdean) June 7, 2022

WTF @NYTimes? What are you saying with this headline? We should NOT be politicizing the overthrow of the constitution and yet you're leading the way. Jan. 6 Hearings Give Democrats a Chance to Recast Midterm Message https://t.co/kVq930yGyF — K. Olivia Janis (@livjanis) June 7, 2022

If I were a member of the 1/6 committee, stories like these, casting the hearings as a political cudgel, would make me very unhappy.

Conversely, Rs, who hope to dismiss damning findings as partisan, will seize on them.

Let facts speak for themselves. https://t.co/akQ827sAPD — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 7, 2022

Maybe it would make you unhappy, David, but we highly doubt that the January 6 committee members mind all that much. They’ve been pretty open about these hearings being used as a political cudgel. The New York Times is just giving them their seal of approval.

It must be deeply troubling for members of the January 6 Committee to see their work described by the @nytimes as largely a political effort to distract voters from gas prices, inflation, immigration, disastrous Afghan pull-out woes. https://t.co/KC3xXqqbbp — Jerry Hendrix (@JerryHendrixII) June 7, 2022

Meh. They’ll get over it. They had to know that tons of us have seen through it since the beginning, anyway.

This is a partisan farce. https://t.co/XDrRRgrP4e — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) June 7, 2022

That’s all it ever was. And the MSM want in on it, too.

They really are coordinating it. https://t.co/m3pLo7Kn3A — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) June 7, 2022

They really are.

This is not journalism, it's cheerleading. pic.twitter.com/qAqCWvA9i5 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 7, 2022

This is not cheerleading, it's a political contribution https://t.co/vNncoO0EQS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 7, 2022

