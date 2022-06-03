As we told you earlier, in her recent Washington Post piece about content creators’ major role during the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, Taylor Lorenz took some journalistic liberties with the truth that were egregious enough for some of those content creators to call her out.

It’s almost as if Taylor Lorenz is hellbent on proving every single one of her critics right about her. If that were in fact the case, what would she be doing differently?

Lorenz isn’t just lying in her own coverage, but she also enjoys highlighting other people’s lies that support her preferred narrative. That’s what she did with a recent piece by podcaster Michael Hobbes, who is pretty convinced that Amber Heard got screwed. This quote in particular really stood out to Lorenz:

“Depp’s core claim — women advance their careers by accusing powerful men of abuse — doesn’t even hold up to the evidence…Heard is ruined; Depp is in pre-production for his next role; other alleged abusers are already copying his legal strategy.” https://t.co/vSqLkbo3BN — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 2, 2022

Um, what?

This was not Depp’s core claim. pic.twitter.com/luJF7mMyqY — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 3, 2022

Except this wasn't Depp's claim at all — Atlanta Braves 2021 (@LastWordWilliam) June 3, 2022

It wasn’t. Like, at all. Not even a little bit.

Not defending either side, but that was NOT a claim of Depp. 🤔 — L McD (@LMcD34785232) June 2, 2022

Even if you believe Amber Heard over Johnny Depp, if you’re an intellectually honest person, you’d never suggest that Johnny Depp’s “core claim” was that “women advance their careers by accusing powerful men of abuse.”

Of course that never was his core claim. But you already knew that, didn’t you? — hippo (@liberalhippo) June 3, 2022

no that wasn’t his core claim… he didn’t sue all women, he sued one and he won… but since we live in a world where facts don’t matter here you are… — RockyTopSaint… (@RockyTopSaint) June 2, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is not an intellectually honest person.

I think the core claim of his suit is that she disseminated false information about him that hurt his career. — LDL (@SenLambert_IN) June 2, 2022

Just because Amber Heard is a woman doesn’t mean that she represents all women. Thank goodness she doesn’t, actually. Can you imagine?

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard. Not "women". His claims were about Amber Heard. Not "women". — Not Jeff (@srsjeff) June 2, 2022

Even if you dropped that mic on Taylor’s head, it still wouldn’t be enough to knock any sense into her.

I read this article. It sounds like something Heard's publicist would write. It leans towards fan fiction. I followed the trial and this article completely ignores the evidence presented at trial – clear and convincing evidence that a unanimous jury decided was in Depp's favor. — Elizabeth #WomensRightsAreHumanRights (@TheHopsbride) June 2, 2022

You’re gaslighting all of us who actually watched the trial… — whit8888 (@whitney8888) June 3, 2022

Taylor Lorenz? Gaslighting? Say it ain’t so!

Heard sued a certain conniving individual named Amber Heard and not ‘women’. And it has been proved in the court of law. That is the end of this story. There’s no point spinning the narrative otherwise — Faaju AlFatah (@FaajuAlFatah) June 3, 2022

Taylor Lorenz literally sees it as her job to spin the narrative otherwise. She doesn’t care about facts or the truth; she cares about her agenda, and she’s willing to pay any price in order to push it.

