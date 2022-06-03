As we told you earlier, in her recent Washington Post piece about content creators’ major role during the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, Taylor Lorenz took some journalistic liberties with the truth that were egregious enough for some of those content creators to call her out.

It’s almost as if Taylor Lorenz is hellbent on proving every single one of her critics right about her. If that were in fact the case, what would she be doing differently?

Lorenz isn’t just lying in her own coverage, but she also enjoys highlighting other people’s lies that support her preferred narrative. That’s what she did with a recent piece by podcaster Michael Hobbes, who is pretty convinced that Amber Heard got screwed. This quote in particular really stood out to Lorenz:

Um, what?

It wasn’t. Like, at all. Not even a little bit.

Trending

Even if you believe Amber Heard over Johnny Depp, if you’re an intellectually honest person, you’d never suggest that Johnny Depp’s “core claim” was that “women advance their careers by accusing powerful men of abuse.”

Taylor Lorenz is not an intellectually honest person.

Just because Amber Heard is a woman doesn’t mean that she represents all women. Thank goodness she doesn’t, actually. Can you imagine?

Even if you dropped that mic on Taylor’s head, it still wouldn’t be enough to knock any sense into her.

Taylor Lorenz? Gaslighting? Say it ain’t so!

Taylor Lorenz literally sees it as her job to spin the narrative otherwise. She doesn’t care about facts or the truth; she cares about her agenda, and she’s willing to pay any price in order to push it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amber HeardJohnny DeppMichael HobbesTaylor Lorenzwomen

Recommended Twitchy Video