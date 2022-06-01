You may be feeling the squeeze from Joe Biden’s economic policies and you may think that the current state of the country could use some significant improvements, but it’s more important now than ever to maintain perspective.

And who better to provide that prospective than MSNBC host Joe Scarborough? Here he is reminding us how good our economy is doing despite all the obstacles that tireless, fearless leader Joe Biden is up against:

America is the indispensable country for spreading freedom once again, we are aligned again with allies in a stronger NATO, and we are standing up to tyrants abroad instead of sucking up to them. Biden is also fighting fascists, crackpots, insurrectionists, and weirdos at home. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 1, 2022

All in all, a good start. For those claiming Biden should do more on inflation, give us your plan. You’re a lying hack or an ignorant rube if you claim this president has had more than a passing impact on inflation. See China’s COVID policy, Russia’s war, and past DC deficits. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 1, 2022

You’re a lying hack or an ignorant rube if you claim that the economic policies Joe Biden has championed have had significant negative effects on our economy.

If Joe Scarborough ever quits his day job, he should consider writing for the Washington Post. He’d fit right in over there.

Job openings hit a record high. Unemployment rates in 17 states have hit all-time lows. https://t.co/SFOokCAONE — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 1, 2022

Happy days are here again!

We’d like to know what color the sky is in Joe Scarborough’s world, because he’s clearly living in a different world than we are right now.

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin attempted to bring Scarborough back down to earth:

But Joe was having way too much fun to accept McLaughlin’s help:

But Donald Trump!

Ever since Joe and Mika’s passionate love affair with Trump came to an end, they’ve dedicated much of their time to getting back at him by doing things like blaming him for our rapidly worsening economic woes.

You can whatabout Trump all you want to pretend that Biden hasn't added trillions in unneeded spending at the wrong time, but facts are facts. Also, Biden inherited a lot of the messes made by the Obama Admin in 2009-16 & the Senate in 1973-2008. What'd they all have in common? https://t.co/bISzuBvF3g — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 1, 2022

We’ll give Joe a minute to think about it. Meanwhile, more from McLaughlin:

Was Trump bad on spending? Yes. But if that is your complaint with him, you should be distressed, not proud, that Biden has been considerably worse – and would have been MUCH MUCH worse if Manchin & Sinema had given him what he asked for. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 1, 2022

I supported the first big COVID spending package in spring 2020 on the theory that the government needed to compensate Americans for compelling them not to work. But we failed to treat that as a one-time emergency outlay. Both sides guilty, but Dems moreso. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 1, 2022

Also, if you're complaining that we spent way too much money in 2019-20 *and* in 2021-22, maybe you should ask who was running the House of Representatives the whole time. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 1, 2022

OK, back to Joe. Let’s see what he came up with:

What did they have in common, Dan? Did you really just walk into that one? Obama and Biden BOTH inherited wrecked economies and record deficits from Republican presidents. My God. I’m laughing over here. Who’s on first, Dan? No. WHO. IS. ON. FIRST🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0GOmzfPR8x — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 1, 2022

So Joe’s lost his mind, basically.

Now you are *defending* runaway spending & the creation of new *permanent* spending programs by Democratic Congresses & presidents. https://t.co/ZyoDEYBWcI — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 1, 2022

McLaughlin is capable of seeing and acknowledging Trump and the GOP’s mistakes and, even more importantly, learning from them.

Joe Scarborough is too blinded by his hatred of Trump and the GOP to learn even one damn thing. And he prefers it that way.

Did he ever really have a single conservative bone in his body? I can maybe understand shifting a bit on some political issues & political philosophy over your adulthood & career…but to go full 180 on almost every major issue??? — Dr. Iustinus I, JD, Esq, Emperor (@JDubesesq) June 1, 2022

We don’t blame you for wondering about that. With each passing day, we wonder about it, too.

One thing that’s abundantly clear, though, is that Joe Scarborough doesn’t deserve the benefit of anyone’s doubt. Or anyone’s respect.

