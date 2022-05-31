In a new ABC News and ESPN exclusive, University of Pennsylvania star swimmer Lia Thomas is opening up about everything she’s been through as a result of coming out as transgender and dominating NCAA women’s swimming.

She can’t help but notice that since transitioning from men’s swimming to women’s swimming, she’s just so much happier now:

Lia Thomas on jumping in rankings after switching from the men's to the women's swimming team: "There’s a lot of factors that go into a race and how well you do, and the biggest change for me is that I’m happy." pic.twitter.com/zCeatNAxSV — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 31, 2022

“Sophomore year, when I was competing with the men and losing to them, I was miserable. But now that I’m competing against women and winning, I’m happy.” That’s not an exact quote, but it’s basically what Lia Thomas is saying. Wonder if there are any correlations between losing and being miserable and between winning and being happy.

Wonder if there’s a correlation between biological female swimmers being miserable and being forced to compete against a biological male swimmer.

Oh goody, now he's happy, never mind that he's stealing the hopes and dreams of young women who've been training for years to compete on a level playing field. A new poster child for narcissm. https://t.co/Vo7ob0yNTM — thermality (@Michael25999693) May 31, 2022

All that matters is Lia Thomas’ happiness.

Yes, we know the biggest factor that went into doing far better in a race was ha' penis! https://t.co/KBHwyBiOcG — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 31, 2022

Yeah, we can’t help but notice that there seems to be a conspicuous lack of female-to-male trans athletes who want to compete against biological men. Wonder why that is.

Celebrating after a big win. Congratulations Lia!!!! pic.twitter.com/v82hbSrOM4 — NYRickGrimes (@HollywoodHypoc1) May 31, 2022

Since there are apparently so many male-to-female trans athletes out there, why don’t they just compete against each other? There can be a men’s team, a women’s team, and a trans women team. That way Lia Thomas can compete against other stunningly brave trans women athletes just like her, and she’ll be even happier than she is now!

