People can’t stop talking about University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas! She’s making history, you guys. Making history as we watch!

Or, rather, making history as we’re forced to watch the erasure of women to thunderous applause from the radical trans movement. But nowhere is it written that we have to just sit here and let it happen.

In a world of woke nutjobs cheering on anti-scientific insanity, be like the woman National Review’s Madeleine Kearns is spotlighting here:

“I’m not a vet but I know what a dog is.” A clash of views as Lis Thomas races ahead at the NCAA 500 freestyle prelims. pic.twitter.com/X9J5yzmozd — Madeleine Kearns (@madeleinekearns) March 17, 2022

Can she get an “amen”? Because that woman should get about a million of them. And then a billion more.

She’s a legend. And that line deserves to become HISTORIC. — WomenAreWomen 🟣⚪️🟢🦕 (@WomenAreWomen3) March 17, 2022

It’s genuinely crazy to think that pointing out that there are biological differences between men and women is something that’s seen as controversial by so-called progressive-minded people. But here we are.

“He’s a man!” yells a women’s rights protestor as Lis Thomas gives remarks after finishing first in the women’s 500 freestyle finals. #NCAASwimDive pic.twitter.com/6Ct1iX4FnK — Madeleine Kearns (@madeleinekearns) March 18, 2022

The protester’s name is Kellie-Jay Keen.

No doubt that Keen will be slimed by radicals as a raging transphobe. But she’s what a real women’s rights activist should look like.

This is my favorite woman in the world rn.pic.twitter.com/Ms3f5C4xsf — Tandy (@DanTypo) March 18, 2022

Because she’s actually advocating for women. Because she’s willing to tell the truth, even in the face of radical trans activists.

"I'm not a vet, but I know what a dog is." https://t.co/O9liOe7Y8g — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 18, 2022

The "I'm happy to have a real conversation with you" the guy in the masks says is such a strange tic these people have. You're having one, and you're losing! — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 18, 2022

Narrator: The guy in the mask is not happy to have a real conversation with that woman. Radical trans activists are not happy to have real conversations with anyone who questions their narratives and points out all the flaws in their thinking.

I've heard people call the trans-movement "anti-science," but it's not about denying anything as complicated as science. It's more akin to a bizarre religious belief that trees don't exist. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 18, 2022

We hadn’t thought about it that way, but it’s actually true. Radical trans activism is driven purely by emotions, and irrational emotions at that. It really is like a deranged cult.

Also interesting are the dogs that don't bark. I see so many on the right talking about how ridiculous the Lia Thomas thing is, but I follow a lot of people on the left and pretty much seen no one try to defend it. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 18, 2022

We have no doubt that there are many liberals and left-leaning people out there who know in their hearts that the elevation of Lia Thomas is wrong, but they’re too afraid to speak up for fear of reprisal.

Even on the left, this all seems really fringe, but most just keep quiet because they don't want their heads bitten off. The trans movement is mainly just intimidation. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 18, 2022

Look no further than what the radical trans movement has done to J.K. Rowling to see that’s absolutely right.

And look no further than J.K. Rowling (and Kellie-Jay Keen) to see what true feminism and respect for science look like.

