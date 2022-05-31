Welp, folks, looks like that’s a wrap.
Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann has been found not guilty of lying to the FBI:
Michael Sussmann is acquitted. /11
— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 31, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyer for Hillary Clinton campaign acquitted of lying to the FBI during early days of the Trump-Russia probe.
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 31, 2022
More from the Washington Examiner:
Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann was found not guilty Tuesday on the false statements charge of concealing his representation of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign from the FBI when he pushed since debunked Trump-Russia claims to the bureau in 2016.
The verdict is a significant loss for John Durham’s investigation of the investigators, with the special counsel losing the first case that he has brought to trial.
Sussmann, a former Perkins Coie lawyer who represented the Democratic National Committee when it was hacked in 2016, was acquitted after a two week trial in May after being charged with lying to the FBI about who he was representing when, in September 2016, he pushed claims of a since-debunked link between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa-Bank.
Congratulations to Michael Sussmann’s (D)efense team.
Sussmann sits back down. His face is impassive. Judge thanks jury and dismisses them. /12
— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 31, 2022
Judge excuses Sussmann from all pretrial conditions and adjourns the court. /13
— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 31, 2022
Sussmann will make a statement in person soon, we are told.
Team Durham will issue a statement but not give a presser, I was told earlier by DOJ. /14
— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 31, 2022
Team Durham is no doubt incredibly irritated, to say the least.
This will be it for Durham. Sussmann was the building block toward bigger fish. But when even literal receipts showing Sussmann was working for Hillary and even charged her for the USBs he delivered the false information on aren't enough, nothing will be enough.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 31, 2022
It’s never enough.
No justice in D.C.
None.
There are a set of rules for you. And another for the elites. Period.
— Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) May 31, 2022
***
Update:
Statement attributable to Special Counsel John Durham-> pic.twitter.com/UhuErWRlkk
— Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) May 31, 2022
***
Related:
