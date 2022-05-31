Welp, folks, looks like that’s a wrap.

Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann has been found not guilty of lying to the FBI:

More from the Washington Examiner:

Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann was found not guilty Tuesday on the false statements charge of concealing his representation of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign from the FBI when he pushed since debunked Trump-Russia claims to the bureau in 2016.

The verdict is a significant loss for John Durham’s investigation of the investigators, with the special counsel losing the first case that he has brought to trial.

Sussmann, a former Perkins Coie lawyer who represented the Democratic National Committee when it was hacked in 2016, was acquitted after a two week trial in May after being charged with lying to the FBI about who he was representing when, in September 2016, he pushed claims of a since-debunked link between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa-Bank.

Congratulations to Michael Sussmann’s (D)efense team.

Team Durham is no doubt incredibly irritated, to say the least.

It’s never enough.

