Welp, folks, looks like that’s a wrap.

Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann has been found not guilty of lying to the FBI:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyer for Hillary Clinton campaign acquitted of lying to the FBI during early days of the Trump-Russia probe.

More from the Washington Examiner:

Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann was found not guilty Tuesday on the false statements charge of concealing his representation of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign from the FBI when he pushed since debunked Trump-Russia claims to the bureau in 2016.

The verdict is a significant loss for John Durham’s investigation of the investigators, with the special counsel losing the first case that he has brought to trial.