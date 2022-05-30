Today is Memorial Day. A day we remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.

And for actor-comedian Michael Ian Black, it’s a day we use those brave men and women to shame those of us who choose to enjoy a particular type of freedom: the freedom to legally own guns. According to Black, lawful gun owners are not only responsible for school shootings, but they actually kinda like them:

Spending Memorial Day thinking about the soldiers who gave their lives defending our freedom to shoot schoolchildren. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 30, 2022

In other words, Michael Ian Black is spending Memorial Day celebrating his freedom to be a twisted a-hole.

It's always the guys you just know would have empathized with the messed up loser who killed those kids that get super edgy and lippy when these a**holes snap. https://t.co/2zbaPHJ4Y8 — SarahLee (@sarailola) May 30, 2022

Gross, Michael.

Black’s a professional comedian — allegedly — so it’s only natural that he’d try to use humor to offer commentary on a serious issue. But we feel like Black really struck out here.

A lot of people have a lot of different opinions about what constitutes comedy (look at the controversy over Ricky Gervais’ new special, for example). And that’s just the nature of comedy. But last time we checked, comedy still has to be funny on some level. And Black just seems … well, nasty. Vicious. There’s no humor behind his tweet; only pure hatred.

But enough about you Michael.

Your comment is false -the freedom extends to purchasing guns – you’re not free to murder anyone with one, as I’m sure you are aware. But on this MD, thanks for the reminder that I can vehemently disagree with someone’s beliefs, but will always defend their right to express them. — Alrp1973 (@alrp1973) May 30, 2022

