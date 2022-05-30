Today is Memorial Day. A day we remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.

And for actor-comedian Michael Ian Black, it’s a day we use those brave men and women to shame those of us who choose to enjoy a particular type of freedom: the freedom to legally own guns. According to Black, lawful gun owners are not only responsible for school shootings, but they actually kinda like them:

In other words, Michael Ian Black is spending Memorial Day celebrating his freedom to be a twisted a-hole.

Gross, Michael.

Black’s a professional comedian — allegedly — so it’s only natural that he’d try to use humor to offer commentary on a serious issue. But we feel like Black really struck out here.

A lot of people have a lot of different opinions about what constitutes comedy (look at the controversy over Ricky Gervais’ new special, for example). And that’s just the nature of comedy. But last time we checked, comedy still has to be funny on some level. And Black just seems … well, nasty. Vicious. There’s no humor behind his tweet; only pure hatred.

But enough about you Michael.

